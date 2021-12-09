Patrick Beverley returns but Jazz rout Timberwolves

Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

One of the most surprising developments of last season was the Minnesota Timberwolves' undefeated record against the Utah Jazz.

Going up against one of the best teams in the Western Conference, Minnesota went 3-0 against Utah during the 2019-20 schedule. But Utah got its revenge on Wednesday, hanging a 136-104 loss on the Timberwolves.

Minnesota was without D'Angelo Russell for the second straight game with left ankle soreness but they got a boost with the return of Patrick Beverly. The veteran guard played well in his return, pouring in 16 points to keep pace in the first half.

Much like their meetings from last season, the Timberwolves hung with the Jazz in the first half thanks to Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. But despite going into the locker room down 60-59 at halftime, Utah pulled away thanks to a similar playbook used by the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

The Jazz knocked down 25 3-pointers on the night including five from Donovan Mitchell. The Utah superstar finished with a game-high 36 points on the night and was flanked by Jordan Clarkson, who drilled six 3-pointers off the bench to help the Jazz run away with the game.

The Timberwolves' second straight loss dropped them to 11-14 on the season. They'll look to rebound on Friday night when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers.