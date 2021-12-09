Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Jazz finally get the best of Timberwolves

The Jazz avenged last season's 0-3 record with a blowout victory.
Author:
Karl-Anthony Towns, Chris Finch

One of the most surprising developments of last season was the Minnesota Timberwolves' undefeated record against the Utah Jazz. 

Going up against one of the best teams in the Western Conference, Minnesota went 3-0 against Utah during the 2019-20 schedule. But Utah got its revenge on Wednesday, hanging a 136-104 loss on the Timberwolves.

Minnesota was without D'Angelo Russell for the second straight game with left ankle soreness but they got a boost with the return of Patrick Beverly. The veteran guard played well in his return, pouring in 16 points to keep pace in the first half.

Much like their meetings from last season, the Timberwolves hung with the Jazz in the first half thanks to Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. But despite going into the locker room down 60-59 at halftime, Utah pulled away thanks to a similar playbook used by the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

The Jazz knocked down 25 3-pointers on the night including five from Donovan Mitchell. The Utah superstar finished with a game-high 36 points on the night and was flanked by Jordan Clarkson, who drilled six 3-pointers off the bench to help the Jazz run away with the game.

The Timberwolves' second straight loss dropped them to 11-14 on the season. They'll look to rebound on Friday night when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Next Up

Karl-Anthony Towns, Chris Finch
MN Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley returns but Jazz rout Timberwolves

The Jazz avenged last season's 0-3 record with a blowout victory.

Eric Kendricks
MN Vikings

Vikings-Steelers: 5 things you can count on

After an embarrassing loss to the Lions, can the Vikings get it together?

snow, snowing
MN Weather

Winter storm watch expands north, includes parts of Twin Cities

Everyone in southern Minnesota will want to keep an eye on forecast changes.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

5-year-old boy fatally shot on Thanksgiving identified

Police said a few juveniles at the home were making a social media video when the gun went off.

PAMP travail 1
MN Food & Drink

Pig Ate My Pizza will close at the end of the year.

Its leaders plan to relaunch and "get back to the humble beginnings of Travail."

flickr - criticla care nurses nov 2021
MN Coronavirus

Allina parts ways with 53 of 27,000 employees over vaccine mandate

That's about 0.2% of the health care system's workforce.

US Bank Stadium, Vikings fans
MN Vikings

Matthew Coller: How will Vikings fans react on Thursday night?

Will years of disappointment be revealed if the Vikings struggle against the Steelers?

dinner party holidays gathering celebration 1
MN Coronavirus

Health officials encourage getting vaccinated and tested before the holidays

The state has launched a "Celebrate Safely, Minnesota" campaign to make it easier to get tested and vaccinated.

Kjellberg booking photo crop
MN News

Charges: Parking dispute, scuffle preceded fatal stabbing

The suspect said he was upset about neighbors and their friends regularly parking on his property.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Hennepin Co. Sheriff injured in rollover, admits to drinking beforehand

The sheriff, in a statement, called it an "inexcusable decision."

CDC - vaccine band aid
MN Coronavirus

COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in MN dominated by unvaccinated

The latest figures from October show a disproportionate number of deaths among the unvaccinated.

Jaxon Howard
MN Sports

Top MN football recruit Jaxon Howard to announce college decision

He's the son of former Minnesota Viking Willie Howard.

Related

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves' defense fuels win over Pelicans

The Wolves' have bought in on the defensive end as part of a 2-0 start.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves: 5 things you can count on for the 2021-22 season

The Timberwolves hope to return to relevance this season.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves smash Rockets in season opener

The Timberwolves showed they have plenty of firepower in a victory over Houston.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves hang on for another win in Utah

Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell helped the Timberwolves to a 2-0 start.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Wolves shock Jazz again, complete season sweep

The Jazz lead the west but lost all four meetings with the Wolves.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley fuel Timberwolves season-opening victory

A late 11-0 run helped the Timberwolves take down the Pistons.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant's 4th quarter takeover leads Timberwolves over Kings

The Timberwolves star erupted to lead a much-needed victory.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves stifle Pelicans, win fourth straight game

The Wolves are shutting down their opponents.