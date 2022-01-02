Jon Hamm, CM Punk, Minnesota celebs among those at NHL Winter Classic

The Winter Classic could have gone better for the Minnesota Wild but throughout the night several stars were spotted as the NHL held its showcase event.

The biggest highlight was a pre-game ceremony that not only featured professional sports in Minnesota but collegiate hockey as well. Sammy Walker and Emily Brown represented the men's and women's Gopher hockey teams while University of Minnesota-Duluth alum Kyle Schmidt, who scored the game-winning goal in the 2011 national championship game, represented the Bulldogs.

Minnesota Lynx forward Rachel Banham, Minnesota United goalkeeper Fred Emmings, former Minnesota Timberwolves guard Troy Hudson, and Minnesota Vikings Hall of Famer John Randle dropped pucks on each of the eight rinks in the outfield.

The main tenants of Target Field were also well represented in the main rink. Minnesota Twins legends Joe Mauer, Justin Morneau, Kent Hrbek and newly crowned hall of famer Tony Oliva served in a ceremonial puck drop before handing it over to North Stars legend Lou Nanne, and Minnesota Wild legends Niklas Backstrom and Mikko Koivu.

With a "Let's Play Hockey," the Winter Classic was under way. But it wasn't the only stars that were spotted during the night. Mad Men star and St. Louis Blues superfan Jon Hamm was spotted in the concourses.

Another hockey aficionado in town for the game was pro-wrestling legend CM Punk, who is currently plying his trade for All Elite Wrestling.

The noted Chicago Blackhawks fan was pictured with, among others, Twitter celebrity and Blues fan Anthony Holmes, otherwise known as Tony X.