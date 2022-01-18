Jordan Greenway runs into Darcy Kuemper, sparks fight

Kuemper got knocked out of the game, leading to the brawl.

Jordan Greenway sparked a brawl during the Minnesota Wild's loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, knocking Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper out of the game.

The exchange began in the second period when Greenway ran into the former Wild netminder. After Greenway delivered a glancing blow to Kuemper's head, Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid took exception and chased Greenway for some retribution.

The tale of the tape was even with Greenway checking in at 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds and MacDermid standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 233 pounds. But according to HockeyFights.com, MacDermid was entering his third fight of the season with a 2-0 record.

With the veteran off to a head start, MacDermid landed several haymakers to the head of Greenway for the easy victory. Colorado later took the game thanks to a controversial goal by Nathan MacKinnon.