Skip to main content

Jordan Greenway runs into Darcy Kuemper, sparks fight

Kuemper got knocked out of the game, leading to the brawl.
Screen Shot 2022-01-17 at 9.39.38 PM

Jordan Greenway sparked a brawl during the Minnesota Wild's loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, knocking Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper out of the game.

The exchange began in the second period when Greenway ran into the former Wild netminder. After Greenway delivered a glancing blow to Kuemper's head, Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid took exception and chased Greenway for some retribution.

The tale of the tape was even with Greenway checking in at 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds and MacDermid standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 233 pounds. But according to HockeyFights.com, MacDermid was entering his third fight of the season with a 2-0 record.

With the veteran off to a head start, MacDermid landed several haymakers to the head of Greenway for the easy victory. Colorado later took the game thanks to a controversial goal by Nathan MacKinnon.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-01-17 at 9.39.38 PM
MN Wild

Jordan Greenway runs into Darcy Kuemper, sparks fight

Kuemper got knocked out of the game, leading to the brawl.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

MacKinnon's controversial goal helps Avalanche top Wild

Kirill Kaprizov's two goals were spoiled by a questionable call.

powell itasca jail jan 2022 resize
MN News

Attorney accused of sex assault misses hearing, DMs judge

He was arrested the next day after a warrant was issued,

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Charges: Man who killed father with hammer says 'the devil made me do it'

The 33-year-old has been charged with murder.

lorie shaull vulcan snow park st paul winter carnival 2018
Minnesota Life

Winter Carnival: Get vaccinated or test negative before coming

Organizers are also reminding people to be mindful of the city's emergency regulations.

State Patrol
MN News

2-year-old California girl hurt in crash in southern MN

Another passenger was also injured.

ugliest house in america
MN Property

Did either of these 2 MN homes get voted the 'Ugliest House in America'?

This story contains spoilers for the HGTV series.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Driver, 15 years old, hurt when car collides with SUV

The road was wet at the time, the State Patrol said.

117_FamilyDinner_Brundidge_1
TV, Movies and The Arts

Twin Cities family featured on Andrew Zimmern's 'Family Dinner'

The episode made its TV debut Sunday.

noa restaurant 3
MN Food & Drink

California-inspired restaurant opens this week in downtown Minneapolis

It's located on the ground floor of the IDS Center.

Tyler Wahl
MN Sports

Minnesotans have the Badgers back in the national spotlight

Three of Wisconsin's four leading scorers are from Minnesota.

Francisco Liriano
MN Twins

Liriano retires: Remembering his meteoric rise as a rookie

There was no one better than Liriano from mid-May to late-July in 2006.

Related

Jordan Greenway
MN Wild

With Jordan Greenway to IR, Wild recall top prospect Adam Beckman

Defenseman Alex Goligoski will also miss time due to injury.

Jonas Brodin / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Jonas Brodin's OT winner lifts Wild over Avalanche

The Wild's reverse retro jerseys got broken in with an OT winner.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild win battle of NHL's hottest teams, extend winning streak to six

The Wild extended their winning streak to six games over one of the NHL's hottest teams.

Kaprizov, Wild
MN Wild

5 questions for the Wild's playoff series against Vegas

The Wild seem to have the advantage, but can they win their first playoff series since 2015?

MN Wild

Fletcher: Wild will consider trading Darcy Kuemper during offseason

Jordan Greenway
MN Wild

Greenway scores, assists and fights in Wild win over Oilers

Greenway dropped gloves with Edmonton tough guy Darnell Nurse.

Eric Staal
MN Wild

Staal's goal gives Wild first overtime victory of season

The veteran's overtime goal helped take down the Winnipeg Jets.

Jordan Greenway
MN Wild

Wild's fast start vanishes in loss to Coyotes

Arizona scored five unanswered goals in a 5-2 loss.