Jordan Greenway signs extension with Minnesota Wild



He'll carry an annual salary of $3 million.

Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News



Jordan Greenway has signed a three-year, $9 million contract extension, the Minnesota Wild announced Monday

The 24-year-old winger's new deal – at an average annual salary of $3 million – keeps him under contract with the Wild through the 2024-25 season. 

Greenway has 13 points (4 goals, 9 assists) and a plus-17 rating in 33 games this season. And while he's not producing big point totals, his imposing size at 6-foot-6 and ability to play on both ends of the ice obviously made extending his deal make sense. 

As noted by The Athletic's Michael Russo, Greenway is part of a dominant defensive line alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno. The trio has played 185 minutes in five-on-five situations against Western Conference opponents this season and has outscored them 9-0. 

The Wild, who are 8-0-1 in their past nine games and have won five straight, are back in action Wednesday night at the Chicago Blackhawks. 

Jordan Greenway
MN Wild

Greenway scores, assists and fights in Wild win over Oilers

Greenway dropped gloves with Edmonton tough guy Darnell Nurse.

MN Wild

Jordan Greenway signs, will join the Wild for stretch run

Greenway has a chance to be a dominant player in the NHL.

Screen Shot 2022-01-17 at 9.39.38 PM
MN Wild

Jordan Greenway runs into Darcy Kuemper, sparks fight

Kuemper got knocked out of the game, leading to the brawl.

Jordan Greenway
MN Wild

With Jordan Greenway to IR, Wild recall top prospect Adam Beckman

Defenseman Alex Goligoski will also miss time due to injury.

MN Wild

Goalie Alex Stalock signs contract extension with Wild

The deal keeps him under contract through the 2021-22 season.

Joel Erikkson Ek
MN Wild

These 6 players are the core of the Wild's new generation

GM Paul Fenton's goal was to make the Wild younger and faster.

Wild, Zach Parise
MN Wild

Wild reclaim playoff position with huge road win over Capitals

Arizona and Colorado are both in action Saturday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2021-05-25 at 12.17.50 AM
MN Wild

Wild survive in Vegas, force Game 6 back in St. Paul

A 4-2 victory Monday night in Sin City.