Jordan Greenway signs extension with Minnesota Wild

Jordan Greenway has signed a three-year, $9 million contract extension, the Minnesota Wild announced Monday.

The 24-year-old winger's new deal – at an average annual salary of $3 million – keeps him under contract with the Wild through the 2024-25 season.

Greenway has 13 points (4 goals, 9 assists) and a plus-17 rating in 33 games this season. And while he's not producing big point totals, his imposing size at 6-foot-6 and ability to play on both ends of the ice obviously made extending his deal make sense.

As noted by The Athletic's Michael Russo, Greenway is part of a dominant defensive line alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno. The trio has played 185 minutes in five-on-five situations against Western Conference opponents this season and has outscored them 9-0.

The Wild, who are 8-0-1 in their past nine games and have won five straight, are back in action Wednesday night at the Chicago Blackhawks.

