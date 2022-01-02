Jordan Kyrou spoils the Wild's party at the NHL Winter Classic

Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Updated:
Original:

Jordan Kyrou helps Blues spoil the Wild's party at the Winter Classic

The Blues forward put up four points in the second period to hand the Wild a 6-4 defeat.
Author:
Kirill Kaprizov

After two years of waiting, the Minnesota Wild finally hosted the NHL Winter Classic on Saturday night. While Target Field served as a beautiful backdrop for the event, Jordan Kyrou and the St. Louis Blues spoiled the party, handing the Wild a 6-4 defeat.

It was clear from the start that this wasn't a typical hockey game. The outfield was transformed into "Lake Winter Classic" with eight smaller rinks, a warming house and (fake) deer roaming around.

While fans entered Target Field with plenty of layers, the elements provided a layer of authenticity with a temperature of -8F at puck drop. The temp surpassed the 2003 Heritage Classic in Edmonton (0F) for the coldest game in NHL history and was the third-coldest professional sporting event on record in North America.

After a star-studded pre-game ceremony that included Minnesota sports legends from John Randle to Joe Mauer, Wild legends Nicolas Backstrom and Mikko Koivu and North Stars legend Lou Nanne led the crowd in "Let's Play Hockey."

Once the game started, the Wild looked like a team that hadn't played since Dec. 20. The Blues controlled play for most of the opening period and took advantage when David Perron put St. Louis on the board with his eighth goal of the season.

Kirill Kaprizov salvaged the first period for the Wild when his pass deflected into the back of the net for his 13th goal of the year. The marker sent both teams into the first intermission tied at 1-1.

When the teams returned to the ice, Jordan Kyrou took over. The Blues forward gave St. Louis the lead with his 11th goal of the season and then assisted by goals by Vladimir Tarasenko and Ian Barbashev to give the Blues a 4-1 advantage.

Kyrou capped off a four-point period with his second goal of the night and when Rem Pitlick chipped into the lead with his sixth goal of the season, Torey Krug scored to put the Blues ahead 6-2.

The Wild made a late comeback attempt with Ryan Hartman and Kevin Fiala scoring in the third but Minnesota was too disorganized and tentative when shooting the puck. With the rally coming up short, St. Louis defeated the Wild for the 11th time in the past 14 meetings.

Despite the rough night on the ice, the Winter Classic was a big success. All the big names showed up despite the freezing temperatures and 38,519 fans packed Target Field to celebrate the occasion.

After the disappointing loss, the Wild (19-10-2) will return to action on Thursday when they host the Boston Bruins.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

St. Louis Blues
MN Wild

Watch: Blues show up for Winter Classic like it's July

The Wild's opponent has embraced the elements ahead of their matchup at Target Field.

Michael Pierce
MN Vikings

Michael Pierce downgraded to out vs. Packers

The Vikings also activated Oli Udoh from the COVID-19/reserve list.

2019_1229_Bears_Home_0718
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer left no doubt he prefers Sean Mannion over Kellen Mond

Mannion will start at Lambeau Field in place of Kirk Cousins, who tested positive for COVID-19

Tv collage
TV, Movies and The Arts

Twin Cities TV news: Who said goodbye and who joined the scene in 2021?

Your round-up of the goodbyes and hellos in the Twin Cities TV over the past year.

Minnesota Lottery
Minnesota Life

Two Minnesotans win $1 million in New Year's Day lottery

The tickets were bought in Glencoe and Two Harbors.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

15-year-old boy fatally shot on New Year's Eve in Minneapolis

It brings the homicide total in 2021 in Minneapolis to 95.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Shooting at Mall of America injures 2, prompts lockdown

Word of the shooting started coming in just before 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

US Secretary of Defense COVID vaccine flickr
MN News

Mayo Clinic's COVID vaccine deadline quickly approaching

Mayo staff have until Jan. 3 to get at least one dose — or face losing their job.

donna summer musical
TV, Movies and The Arts

Ordway cancels remaining 'Donna Summer Musical' shows due to COVID

There were three performances left.

bryn mawr market GSV 414 Cedar Lake Rd S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - August - crop 2021
MN News

Fourth teen arrested in robbery, shooting at Minneapolis market

Three other teenage suspects were arrested on Wednesday.

kinyell haynes 2
MN News

Police seek help finding missing Bloomington 15-year-old

She was last seen leaving her home on Monday.

