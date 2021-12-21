Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Justin Jefferson among 3 Vikings named to Pro Bowl

The Vikings will be well represented in Las Vegas.
Justin Jefferson

The Minnesota Vikings had three players selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl on Monday night as Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and Harrison Smith will represent the team in Las Vegas.

Jefferson’s season has been a sufficient encore to his record-setting rookie season as he has caught 85 passes for 1,288 yards and eight touchdowns. Jefferson also entered Monday night’s game with the Chicago Bears needing 68 yards to pass Odell Beckham Jr. for the most receiving yards in a player's first two seasons in NFL history.

Cook has been the centerpiece for the Vikings' offense, running for 978 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has also played through several injuries including a dislocated shoulder that has required him to play with a harness.

Smith has also been a steady presence for the Vikings' defense, collecting 83 tackles, three sacks and an interception in 11 games this season. It will be Smith's sixth Pro Bowl appearance over his 10-year career.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 6.

