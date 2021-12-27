Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Justin Jefferson criticizes offense after Sunday's loss to the Rams
Publish date:

Justin Jefferson criticizes offense after Sunday's loss to the Rams

The star receiver demanded more aggressiveness after the Vikings went two of five in the red zone.
Author:

Minnesota Vikings

The star receiver demanded more aggressiveness after the Vikings went two of five in the red zone.

MINNEAPOLIS — Justin Jefferson is only 22 years old, but considering his talent, he might have one of the most powerful voices in the Minnesota Vikings organization.

Sunday he used his voice in one of the most direct ways yet, levying some criticism on the Vikings offense after a 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams that dealt a devastating blow to the Vikings’ playoff hopes. Minnesota notably scored just two touchdowns in five red zone trips, settling for two short field goals and throwing an interception in the first quarter.

“I think we should be more aggressive when we get down there, as soon as we get down there,” Jefferson said, “but I’m not the one calling the plays. I’m just here to do my job and do what’s told to me. But we can’t get down in the red zone that many times and come out with three points.”

Jefferson’s allusion to the play-calling puts the microscope on Klint Kubiak, who’s faced plenty of scrutiny this season but has normally been good handling things in the red zone. The Vikings entered the game as the third-ranked red zone team in the NFL but didn’t look like it Sunday with three trips that would be classified as failures.

Minnesota’s first red zone attempt got put behind schedule by two unsuccessful runs on first and second down, followed by an interception on third-and-goal. Their second visit was derailed by a first-down sack and two throws short of the sticks that ended in a field goal on fourth-and-3 at the 4-yard line. And late in the third quarter the Vikings settled for three points again after throwing short of the goal line twice and losing yardage on a run by the diminutive Kene Nwangwu into the beefy Rams' front.

Kirk Cousins, however, didn’t believe lack of aggression was the root cause.

“I think when you look back at the plays, right off the turnover we called a pass and took a sack,” Cousins said, referring to Minnesota’s first field goal drive. “So that drive kind of got set back because the first play we didn’t have a good productive play, we took a sack. … I think there were plenty of times to be aggressive and take our shots, we just didn’t make it happen when they were called.”

Perhaps Jefferson has a different stance because he was largely ignored in those situations.

Jefferson was only targeted once in the five red zone trips, a short completion on second-and-17. On a day when the Vikings defense generated three takeaways, Jefferson believes the offense didn’t hold up its end of the bargain.

“We definitely let them down,” he said. “I felt like they played a tremendous game, especially with those three turnovers. We've got to find a way to get in the end zone, score, put points on the board, and it'll be a different game if we do that.”

For the better part of two years, Jefferson has toed the line when it comes to public commentary about teammates or coaches, but when you set the NFL record for most receiving yards in your first two NFL seasons -- as Jefferson did Sunday -- you earn a little more leash. Besides, Jefferson’s body language has often showed a competitive fire that wasn’t getting enough kindling, with exasperated reactions to missed throws even as early as last season.

While Jefferson’s record-breaking 2020 campaign was mostly enough to satiate the rookie during a 7-9 season, the Vikings have still yet to be .500 in his two-year stint on the team. With the playoffs nearly out of reach again, Jefferson is saying the quiet part out loud with Sunday’s comments.

Next Up

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson criticizes offense after Sunday's loss to the Rams

The star receiver demanded more aggressiveness after the Vikings went two of five in the red zone.

US Bank Stadium, Vikings fans
MN Vikings

Christmas hangover? Quiet crowd at Vikings game says a lot

Was it a Christmas hangover or something bigger?

ambulance
MN News

3 Minnesotans found dead after crash in western Wisconsin

One of the victims was the founder of the Twin Cities Recovery Project.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota woman dies in Kansas crash on Christmas Eve

The crash occurred on Interstate 75 in Brown County, Kansas.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings' playoff hopes take a hit with loss to Rams

The Vikings couldn't convert their opportunities in a must-win game.

Aftermath of house fire in Nevis, Minnesota
MN Lifestyle

Family dog 'literally saved our lives' from devastating fire, Minnesota dad says

"We can never repay what she did for us today."

Alexander Mattison
MN Vikings

Vikings-Rams: 5 things you can count on

No Dalvin Cook...no problem?

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 6
MN Weather

Sunday snowstorm to deliver heavy snow, tough travel conditions

How much snow will fall in the Twin Cities? The models are a bit different.

Wright County sheriff squad car
MN News

Sheriff's deputy fatally strikes pedestrian while responding to call

The deputy was responding to a medical emergency at the time.

Screen Shot 2021-12-26 at 10.25.14 AM
MN News

Girls killed in house fire were staying with grandma so mom could wrap gifts

The victims of the tragic fire have been identified by family.

flickr - thin ice warning - USFWS Midwest
MN News

Man dies after vehicle crashes through ice on Lake Bemidji

A woman who was also in the vehicle managed to escape.

1024px-Matt_stafford_2016
MN Vikings

Matthew Stafford and the impossible task of figuring out which quarterbacks are good

We have more information than ever but we still can't agree on whether one quarterback is better than another and Rams QB Matthew Stafford has long been at the center of that debate

Related

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Coller: What are realistic expectations for Justin Jefferson?

Matthew Coller writes a weekly Vikings column for BMTN, with more of his work found at Purple Insider.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson erupts, Vikings end losing streak in L.A.

Good things happen when you throw it to Justin Jefferson.

1114_LA-112 (1)
MN Vikings

A certain defensive look keeps stymying the Vikings' offense

Kirk Cousins may have to revert to some shorter throws if defenses take away explosive plays

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Coller: Justin Jefferson isn't the sophomore slump type

Matthew Coller writes a weekly column for BMTN, with more of his work found at Purple Insider. He also hosts a weekly Vikings livestream on BMTN's YouTube and Facebook.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson erupts to lead Vikings over Packers

Greg Joseph's game-winner helped the Vikings get back to .500.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins holds the keys to unlocking the Vikings' offense

It will all depend on if Kirk Cousins is willing to throw it deep.

Eric Kendricks
MN Vikings

Vikings-Steelers: 5 things you can count on

After an embarrassing loss to the Lions, can the Vikings get it together?

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Winless Lions beat Vikings on final play of game

Adam Thielen also left early with an ankle injury