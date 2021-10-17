Kaprizov provides his first highlight of the year to help Wild improve to 2-0

NBCSN

The Minnesota Wild completed a sweep in southern California as they picked up a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

The Wild skated to a scoreless first period in large part due to Cam Talbot. Making his second straight start, the Wild netminder made 29 saves on the night including several in the final seconds of the first period.

It took a while for the Wild to get going even as they went into the second period in a scoreless tie. Matt Dumba drew a double minor for tripping and high sticking and the ensuing power play helped the Kings get on the board.

Viktor Arvidsson's first goal of the season put Minnesota in a 1-0 hole but they answered quickly with Fredrick Gaudreau's first goal in a Wild sweater.

With the game tied, Kaprizov skated into the Kings' zone and dropped a dime onto the stick of Victor Rask, who gave the Wild the lead with his first goal of the season.

The Wild appeared to extend their lead on a goal from Brandon Duhaime but it was overturned due to goaltender interference. It did not matter to Minnesota, who quickly regrouped and saw Ryan Hartman score his first goal of the year to take a 3-1 advantage.

The Kings rallied in the third period with Anze Kopitar's fourth goal of the year but it wasn't enough to overcome the Wild, who picked up their second victory of the season.

The Wild improved to 2-0 with the win and will hold their home opener on Tuesday night against the Winnipeg Jets.