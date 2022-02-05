Kaprizov pulls off Wild jersey to reveal Ovechkin one at NHL showcase

Ovechkin couldn't be there, so Kaprizov made up for it.

Growing up in Russia, Kirill Kaprizov idolized Alexander Ovechkin. Although "The Great Eight" wasn't at the NHL's All-Star Weekend, the Minnesota Wild superstar made sure he wasn't forgotten.

Kaprizov participated in the NHL All-Star Skills Showcase on Friday night and during the Breakaway Challenge, he paid to his idol, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Shortly before his first attempt, Kaprizov took off his Wild sweater to reveal an Ovechkin jersey. When the broadcast tried to interview him, he just smiled and made his way toward the net. After Kaprizov scored, he did Ovechkin's famous "hot stick" celebration for good measure.

Although Kaprizov has become the NHL's latest Russian superstar, he has yet to meet his idol on the ice.

The Wild played exclusively in the West Division last season and Kaprizov missed Minnesota's Jan. 8 meeting with the Washington Capitals due to an upper-body injury.

The two Russian stars will have a chance to meet up when the Wild travel to Washington on Apr. 3, but for now, Kaprizov's tribute will have to do.