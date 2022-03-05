Skip to main content
Kaprizov scores twice, but Sabres complete season sweep of Wild

Kaprizov scores twice, but Sabres complete season sweep of Wild

The lowly Sabres handed the Wild another disappointing loss.

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The lowly Sabres handed the Wild another disappointing loss.

The Minnesota Wild tried to score another come-from-behind win on Friday night. But despite a pair of goals from Kirill Kaprizov, the Wild couldn't complete the comeback, falling to the Buffalo Sabres 5-4.

The night got off to a rough start when Marcus Foligno was called for a goaltender interference penalty after he was thrown into Buffalo goalie Craig Anderson. The Sabres took advantage of the questionable call, getting a goal from Casey Mittelstadt on the ensuing power play.

The Wild responded later in the first period when Ryan Hartman scored his third goal in the past two nights. But Buffalo took the lead back in the second period when Kyle Okposo scored another power-play goal to put the Sabres ahead 2-1.

Minnesota had several chances to tie the game later in the second period. But after Hartman and Jared Spurgeon hit the post, Kaapo Kahkonen had to come up with a sprawling save to keep it a one-goal game going into the third.

The Wild finally broke through when Kevin Fiala tied the game with his 18th goal of the year. After drawing even, Kaprizov gave Minnesota its first lead of the night with a power-play goal.

Kaprizov's 25th goal of the year put the Wild in line to earn their 16th comeback victory of the season but in the end, the puck just didn't bounce the Wild's way.

 A strange carom off the end boards allowed Jeff Skinner to tie the game with his 22nd goal of the year. With 3:20 to go, Skinner scored his second goal of the night to put Buffalo ahead for good.

Victor Olafsson added an empty-net goal before Kaprizov scored with just over 31 seconds to go. But the Wild dug too deep of a hole and suffered a season sweep at the hands of the Sabres.

Coming off another deflating loss, the Wild will return to St. Paul to take on the Dallas Stars on Sunday afternoon.

Next Up

Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Kaprizov scores twice, but Sabres complete season sweep of Wild

The lowly Sabres handed the Wild another disappointing loss.

St. Paul Police Department
MN News

St. Paul police investigating shooting death in Frogtown neighborhood

It's the city's 10th homicide of 2022.

st. paul federation of educators - teachers
MN News

Minneapolis Parks to ramp up youth programs if local teachers go on strike

They're extending hours and activities at 10 recreation centers around the city.

pexels car driving
Home and Garden

6 ways to use less gas and save money — even while driving

Believe it or not, driving the speed limit will help.

four seasons minneapolis pool rendering
MN Travel

New Four Seasons Hotel in Mpls. now taking reservations

Among the luxury hotel's amenities? The largest pool deck in the city.

Snowmobile tracks Any Arthur Flickr
MN News

Former banker found dead near snowmobile in northern MN

He was not involved in a snowmobile crash, authorities said.

armstrong lake ice shelters MLK Day 1
Minnesota Life

As fish house deadlines approach, how much trash will anglers leave behind?

"It can shed a negative light on all anglers if some are leaving a mess."

Anthony Holloway
MN News

Charges: Duluth man stabbed pregnant girlfriend more than 12 times

He is accused of stabbing her as she slept in bed with their 1-year-old child.

Screen Shot 2022-03-04 at 2.21.24 PM
MN Shopping

Trader Joe's opening 10th Minnesota store March 18

The grand opening is at 8 a.m. on March 18.

carver county
MN News

Man in school board meeting fight ordered to undergo anger management

He was sentenced after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct.

seanote 2
Minnesota Life

Stuck Seanote yacht could finally have new home

The 58-foot yacht has been there for months, rankling Hennepin County.

Screen Shot 2022-03-04 at 12.10.19 PM
MN Weather

Sven Sundgaard updates dynamic storm that will hit MN

Keep tabs on the latest details because things could still change.

Related

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild score 5 unanswered goals to sweep Sharks

The Sharks scored first but the Wild stormed back in a 5-2 victory.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild score twice in 3rd period to sweep Vegas

The Wild snapped the Golden Knights' 23 game losing streak when leading after two periods.

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

3rd-period explosion helps Wild sweep Golden Knights

The Wild scored three third-period goals in a 4-3 victory.

Wild
MN Wild

Wild flip the script, dominate Blackhawks

Ryan Hartman scored twice to earn the first game of a back-to-back.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Kaprizov's playmaking, Rask's OT winner on display against Ducks

The Wild superstar had a pair of assists in a 4-3 victory.

Auston Matthews
MN Wild

Matthews scores twice, Wild drop another on Canadian road trip

The Wild dropped their fourth in the past five games.

Ryan Hartman
MN Wild

Hartman scores twice, Wild snap losing streak

A third-period rally helped snap Minnesota's four-game losing streak.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

First-place Wild stunned by lowly Sabres

The Wild looked flat in their first game since Sunday.