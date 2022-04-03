Skip to main content
Kaprizov sets points record, Wild earn win over Hurricanes

Kaprizov's 84th (and 85th) point of the season helped the Wild earn a win in Raleigh.

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Kiril Kaprizov set the Minnesota Wild's single-season record for points in a season on Saturday night, recording a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Kaprizov entered the night with 83 points, which was tied with Marian Gaborik's total from the 2007-08 season. After the Wild went the power play thanks to a Max Domi penalty in the first period, Kaprizov connected with Mats Zuccarello to break the record and give Minnesota the lead.

After breaking the points record with an assist in the first period, Kaprizov turned his attention to the Wild's single-season goal record. With a goal in the third period, Kaprizov had his 39th of the season and moved three shy of the record of 42 set by Gaborik (2007-08) and Eric Staal (2017-18).

With Dmitry Kulikov adding a goal in the second period, the Wild handed Marc-Andre Fleury a 3-0 lead. The Minnesota netminder had the best performance to date in a Wild sweater, stopping 37 of 38 shots on the night and drawing frustration from everyone in attendance.

A goal by Teuvo Teravainen was the lone blemish on the night and the Wild picked up a big victory in Raliegh. With the win, the Wild maintained their three-point lead over the St. Louis Blues for second place in the Central Division..

The Wild won't have much time to celebrate, however as they'll continue their road trip with a matchup against the Washington Capitals on Sunday night.

