Kaprizov threatens franchise records, Wild dominate Flyers

The Wild crushed the Flyers for their seventh straight victory.

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild extended their winning streak to seven games on Tuesday night as they scored a dominant 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Wild came out aggressively in the first period, mounting several scoring chances against Flyers goaltender Martin Jones. After Nicolas Deslauriers fired up the crowd with his first fight in a Minnesota sweater, the Wild responded with goals from Matt Dumba and Kirill Kaprizov.

Kaprizov's goal got him closer to a pair of franchise records. His 82nd point is just one shy of Marian Gaborik (2007-08) for the most in a season. His 37th goal of the year is five behind Gaborik's (2007-08) and Eric Staal's (2017-18) record of 42 in a season.

The Wild kept attacking in the second period, extending their lead on Jordan Greenway's eighth goal of the year. With Minnesota in control, Kevin Fiala sniped his 23rd goal of the season from the side of the net to give the Wild a 4-0 lead.

The four-goal advantage gave Marc-Andre Fleury an easy night between the pipes. Making his second start for the Wild, "The Flower" stopped 32 of 33 shots with the lone blemish a third-period, power-play goal from Morgan Frost.

Although Marcus Foligno left early after a collision with Owen Tippett, the Wild came away with an easy victory.

After a midseason swoon, the Wild continue their charge up the Central Division standings. But things could get difficult as Minnesota's next nine games will be against teams currently in the playoffs.

That stretch begins on Thursday night (41-20-4) when the Wild wrap up their nine-game homestand against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

