Skip to main content
Kaprizov's 30th goal can't save Wild in Columbus

Kaprizov's 30th goal can't save Wild in Columbus

A late goal led the Wild to a shootout loss.

Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

A late goal led the Wild to a shootout loss.

The Minnesota Wild controlled for a majority of their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. But a late goal sent the Wild into a shootout for the second straight night and dealt Minnesota a 3-2 loss.

In what has become a recent tradition, the Wild found themselves in an early hole. Columbus got on the board first when Yegor Chinakhov scored on a power play. The Wild responded toward the end of the first period, however, when Kirill Kaprizov scored his own power play goal to tie the game at 1-1.

Kaprizov's 30th goal of the season left the game deadlocked until midway through the second period. That's when Jared Spurgeon set up Mats Zuccarello for his 19th goal of the year and a 2-1 lead.

The Wild held on to the advantage until the final minute of regulation. Although Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 26 of 28 shots on the night, he couldn't make the save on a wrister from Zach Werenski, who tied the game with 32 seconds to go.

After a scoreless overtime, Minnesota entered a shootout for the second straight night. Both teams came up empty on their first attempt before Kevin Fiala was stopped on Minnesota's second attempt.

Yegor Chinakhov slipped a puck through Kahkonen's legs to put Minnesota on the brink. Kaprizov had a chance to extend the shootout but was stopped by Elvis Merzlikins, who had 36 saves on the night to secure the victory.

The Wild (34-19-3) will return home after the loss to retire Mikko Koivu's No. 9 and host the Nashville Predators on Sunday night.

Next Up

Minnesota Wild / Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Kaprizov's 30th goal can't save Wild in Columbus

A late goal led the Wild to a shootout loss.

Chris Finch
MN Timberwolves

Last-place Magic snap Timberwolves' winning streak

The worst team in the Eastern Conference ended Minnesota's winning streak at six games.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Guilty plea in New Year's Eve Mall of America shooting

The shooting sent shoppers scrambling for cover as the mall went into lockdown.

Joe Buck
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings nemesis Joe Buck leaving FOX for ESPN

Buck will reportedly join Troy Aikman in the "Monday Night Football" broadcast booth.

moose
MN News

Aggressive moose was suffering from brainworm, necropsy finds

The sick moose had been seen walking with a head tilt and unsteady gait.

augustyniak wcco bio
TV, Movies and The Arts

WCCO's Mike Augustyniak shares touching, poignant message

Augustyniak and his husband were recently featured in Lavender Magazine.

burnsville high school
MN News

Weapons threat that locked down Burnsville HS was a 'prank'

Two minors, one from out of state, are believed to be behind the false report.

Cargill
MN Business

Cargill 'scaling back' Russia operations, but continues food and feed production

The company has not said how it will scale back its operations.

police lights
MN News

Robber hits Minneapolis bank, makes off with cash

It happened mid-day Wednesday just outside of Uptown.

mystery cove 6
Minnesota Life

Ticket price for giant indoor water park near MOA: $60-$70

The developers did say they may be open to a discount for residents.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Snow squalls possible Friday; accumulations Monday?

It's nothing major, but could accumulate to a few inches in some spots.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, March 11

ICU admissions for COVID-19 are the lowest they've been since July 2021.

Related

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild score 5 unanswered goals to sweep Sharks

The Sharks scored first but the Wild stormed back in a 5-2 victory.

Nico Sturm
MN Wild

Robertson's hat trick ensures Wild's slump continues

A late rally couldn't stop another disappointing loss.

Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Kaprizov scores twice, but Sabres complete season sweep of Wild

The lowly Sabres handed the Wild another disappointing loss.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

MacKinnon's controversial goal helps Avalanche top Wild

Kirill Kaprizov's two goals were spoiled by a questionable call.

Kevin Fiala / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Kevin Fiala's two goals lead Wild over Ducks

Fiala has six goals in the past seven games.

Mats Zuccarello
MN Wild

Wild dominate Coyotes with 3-goal first period

The Wild rebounded after getting swept in Vegas.

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

3rd-period explosion helps Wild sweep Golden Knights

The Wild scored three third-period goals in a 4-3 victory.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild win battle of NHL's hottest teams, extend winning streak to six

The Wild extended their winning streak to six games over one of the NHL's hottest teams.