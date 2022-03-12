Kaprizov's 30th goal can't save Wild in Columbus

The Minnesota Wild controlled for a majority of their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. But a late goal sent the Wild into a shootout for the second straight night and dealt Minnesota a 3-2 loss.

In what has become a recent tradition, the Wild found themselves in an early hole. Columbus got on the board first when Yegor Chinakhov scored on a power play. The Wild responded toward the end of the first period, however, when Kirill Kaprizov scored his own power play goal to tie the game at 1-1.

Kaprizov's 30th goal of the season left the game deadlocked until midway through the second period. That's when Jared Spurgeon set up Mats Zuccarello for his 19th goal of the year and a 2-1 lead.

The Wild held on to the advantage until the final minute of regulation. Although Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 26 of 28 shots on the night, he couldn't make the save on a wrister from Zach Werenski, who tied the game with 32 seconds to go.

After a scoreless overtime, Minnesota entered a shootout for the second straight night. Both teams came up empty on their first attempt before Kevin Fiala was stopped on Minnesota's second attempt.

Yegor Chinakhov slipped a puck through Kahkonen's legs to put Minnesota on the brink. Kaprizov had a chance to extend the shootout but was stopped by Elvis Merzlikins, who had 36 saves on the night to secure the victory.

The Wild (34-19-3) will return home after the loss to retire Mikko Koivu's No. 9 and host the Nashville Predators on Sunday night.