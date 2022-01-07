Skip to main content

Kaprizov's injury overshadows Wild's win over Bruins

Matt Boldy scored his first career goal but the status of the Wild superstar is a major concern.
Matt Boldy

The Minnesota Wild came into the night celebrating the arrival of top prospects Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy. But after a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, they left Beantown concerned about the status of Kirill Kaprizov.

Kaprizov left Thursday's game in the second period when he got tangled up in the stick of Matt Grzelcyk. As he was going down, Trent Fredric sent Kaprizov head-first in the boards, prompting a fight with Dmitry Kulikov.

Kaprizov skated off the ice favoring his head and shoulder and was helped to the locker room. He did not return to the game and the Wild announced he left with an upper-body injury.

While Kaprizov's injury is concerning, the fears were eased by the debut of Boldy and Rossi. The Wild's first-round picks from the 2019 and 2020 drafts took their traditional rookie lap before the game and made an immediate impact once the puck dropped.

Rossi drew a tripping penalty on his first career shift. Although the Wild couldn't convert on the man advantage, Boldy had a nice feed in front of the net that created a scoring chance.

The game shifted to the other players on the ice when Taylor Hall scored on a 4-on-3 to put Boston on the board. But the Wild were able to draw a 5-on-3 opportunity and cashed in on a one-timer from Kaprizov.

With the Wild still on the power play, Jonas Brodin's shot was deflected by Nico Sturm to put Minnesota ahead 2-1 at the first intermission.

With the Wild down 10 forwards in the wake of Kaprizov's injury, Boldy stepped up. 

The Milford, Mass. and Boston College product looked comfortable on the Wild's top power play line and with his family in attendance, he executed a beautiful give-and-go with Marcus Foligno for his first career goal.

Boston chipped into the lead on a power play goal by Brad Marchand but Kaapo Kähkönen made 37 saves on 39 shots to help preserve the victory and snap a five-game losing streak.

The Wild may have gotten the win but the focus now turns to Kaprizov's status. Minnesota (20-10-2) will head home after Thursday's victory and will host Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

Next Up

Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Kaprizov's injury overshadows Wild's win over Bruins

Matt Boldy scored his first career goal but the status of the Wild superstar is a major concern.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Watch: Kirill Kaprizov injured in second period vs. Bruins

Kaprizov was sent into the boards before limping down the tunnel.

Glensheen Christmas-Tree-Living-Room-Library-1024x683
Minnesota Life

Glensheen Mansion offering free tours for 1 day this weekend

The museum says it's a way to say thank you to its supporters in the community.

Warren_Buffett_with_Fisher_College_of_Business_Student_-_4394399991
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise podcast: Identify predictable stocks

Learn Tim Clarkson's stock market keys to success

hoops brewing burst pipe video
MN Food & Drink

Watch: Burst pipe causes downpour at Duluth brewery

The brewery described it as a "little rain storm."

st paul robbery suspect
MN News

Police: St. Paul burglar stole gun, killed family's dog

The suspect also took silver bars valued at $7,600, authorities said.

pexels face mask covid
MN Coronavirus

Physicians group urges more public mask mandates

The group says other communities should follow Minneapolis and St. Paul.

mel reeves
MN Coronavirus

Journalist, activist Mel Reeves dies from COVID-19 complications

He died on Thursday at age 64.

20210827_Vikings_Chiefs_PRE03_553
MN Vikings

Zimmer playing starters in meaningless game is aimless approach

Mike Zimmer said the Vikings plan to play everyone but is that the right move?

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Matthew Coller: The Vikings do not have to be down for long

The risk of things going wrong is easily worth the reward of breaking the 7-9 cycle.

freezing, cold, wind chill
MN Weather

Dangerous cold, wicked wind chills to persist for days in MN

It could be some of the coldest temperatures we've seen since January 2019.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons 2
MN News

MOA shooting: Charges filed against 18-year-old suspected gunman

Prosecutors say a lingering dispute between the shooter and victim sparked the incident.

Related

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Minnesota Wild: 5 things you can count on in the 2021-22 season

Can the Wild live up to their lofty expectations?

Kevin Fiala / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

5 ways the Minnesota Wild can get even better

Despite three straight losses, the Wild enter play Friday atop the Western Conference standings.

Zach Parise
MN Wild

5 questions for the Wild ahead of the 2021 season

The Wild have several exciting pieces and a new division, but will it spell success in 2021?

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Watch: Kirill Kaprizov injured in second period vs. Bruins

Kaprizov was sent into the boards before limping down the tunnel.

Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

4 questions for the Minnesota Wild this offseason

The Wild's rebuild was ahead of schedule but leads to a challenging offseason.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild's Kirill Kaprizov wins NHL's Calder Trophy

Kaprizov is the first player in franchise history to win the award.

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Watch: Another absurd night for Kaprizov as his legend grows

Kaprizov scored a crazy wrap-around goal in the Wild's victory over the Kings.

Marco Rossi
MN Wild

Marco Rossi sidelined indefinitely with upper-body injury

The Wild's first-round pick recently returned from the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.