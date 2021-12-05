Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Publish date:

Kaprizov's shootout winner leads Wild over Maple Leafs

The Wild extended their winning streak to six games over one of the NHL's hottest teams.
Author:
Kirill Kaprizov

In a battle of two of the NHL's hottest teams, the Minnesota Wild recovered from blowing a three-goal lead to top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday night.

Both teams came into Saturday riding five-game winning streaks and battled through an intense first period. But Jordan Greenway scored as the period was winding down to give Minnesota an early 1-0 lead.

The Wild's good fortune continued into the second period when Mats Zuccarello scored a rare power play goal off the skate of a defender. The marker was the Wild's first with the man advantage in their past 20 attempts and put Minnesota up 2-0.

A Marcus Foligno goal put the Wild up 3-0 midway through the second period but the Leafs got back into the game with a furious stretch in the final six minutes.

Two goals by Jason Spezza and another by Auston Matthews brought Toronto even heading into the second intermission but the Wild had a golden opportunity with a 5-on-3 in the early portion of the third period. But the Wild couldn't capitalize adding to the woes of a power play that ranked 27th in the NHL coming into the game.

With neither team able to break the tie, the game went to a shootout. Zuccarello put Minnesota ahead on its first attempt before Auston Matthews tied it up on Toronto's second attempt. In sudden death, Kaprizov buried an attempt over the shoulder of Campbell before Talbot stoned William Nylander to secure the victory.

With their sixth straight victory, the Wild (17-6-1) will travel to face the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

Next Up

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild win battle of NHL's hottest teams, extend winning streak to six

Kirill Kaprizov delivered a shootout winner to take down the Maple Leafs.

Fair State Brewing Cooperative
MN Living

Popular Minneapolis taproom to start requiring proof of vaccination

The new policy will only apply to indoor service.

Eric Kendricks
MN Vikings

Vikings downgrade Eric Kendricks to out against Lions

The Vikings have also activated Michael Pierce from injured reserve.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Minnesotan sentenced after assaulting man with baseball bat

Marshall Wayne Boshey was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

Target store
MN Living

Target's gift card discount is back, but for this weekend only

The fine print: for Target Circle members only (but membership is free).

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

Minneapolis teen arrested in St. Cloud after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

The vehicle was stolen in a car-jacking in Minneapolis Thursday.

St. Cloud State Hockey / Jami Krannila
MN Sports

Watch: St. Cloud State's Jami Krannila uses 'The Michigan' to score against North Dakota

Gopher fans avert your eyes.

duluth police department
MN News

Prosecutor seeks new charge against Duluth officer who shot through man's door

Tyler Leibfried's trial is set to begin early next year.

snow, blowing snow
MN Weather

Winter storm warnings issued with heavy snow set to slam MN

Parts of northern Minnesota could see more than a foot of snow, but there won't be much in the Twin Cities.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

With KAT out, Timberwolves can't upset Nets

D'Angelo Russell stepped up but couldn't overcome Brooklyn's firepower.

Everson Griffen Vikings dot com
MN Vikings

Everson Griffen confirms he has bipolar disorder

"I’ve been running from it a long time. I’m not ashamed of it anymore.”

Angela Renee Jones, St. Cloud murder suspect
MN News

St. Cloud suspect now charged in two local murder cases

Both murders happened within a day of each other in June.

Related

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

2nd period surge leads Wild to fourth straight win

With three goals in the second, the Wild blasted the last-place Coyotes.

Joel Eriksson Ek
MN Wild

Eriksson Ek's hat trick completes Wild's rally over Jets

A late review helped the Wild win their home opener.

51070566898_8fe3edf868_c
MN Wild

Cam Talbot shuts out Blues to extend Wild home winning streak

Talbot helped the Wild extend the streak to 11 games.

Mats Zuccarello
MN Wild

Wild dominate Coyotes with 3-goal first period

The Wild rebounded after getting swept in Vegas.

Kaprizov, Wild
MN Wild

5 questions for the Wild's playoff series against Vegas

The Wild seem to have the advantage, but can they win their first playoff series since 2015?

Kevin Fiala / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Kevin Fiala's two goals lead Wild over Ducks

Fiala has six goals in the past seven games.

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Kirill Kaprizov finally scores his first goal, beats Sens in OT

Kaprizov's game-winner gave the Wild a much needed victory over Ottawa.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Kirill Kaprizov's 4-point night helps spoil Suter's homecoming

The Wild rebounded to pound their Central Division rival.