Karl-Anthony Towns says Michael Jordan told him 'F*** you' during All-Star Weekend

"Yo, I was crying. So competitive I love it."

Karl-Anthony Towns had one heckuva All-Star Weekend, not only winning the 3-point contest and participating in the actual All-Star Game, but also leaving with a pretty awesome Michael Jordan story. 

His Airness spent about 5 seconds talking to Towns before Sunday's All-Star Game, and apparently hadn't forgotten the 39 points in Minnesota's win over Jordan's Charlotte Hornets last week. 

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Towns explained his run-in with Jordan. 

"MJ looks at me and he goes, 'I remember what you did to my team. I seen what you did to my team, f*** you,'" said Towns, bursting with laughter. 

"I said, 'Yeah. I like this energy. Yeah, I like this energy,'" Towns continued. "And the funniest part, MJ is so iconic and competitive, he looks back at me and goes, 'Yeah.'" 

