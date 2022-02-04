Karl-Anthony Towns selected as 2022 All-Star Reserve

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns was named a 2022 NBA All-Star Reserve on Thursday night, punching his ticket to this year's All-Star Game on Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

Towns has returned to All-Star form after injuries and the Timberwolves' struggles damaged his campaign the past two seasons. He is averaging 24.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 44 games this season. But more importantly, he has led Minnesota into the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference entering Thursday's game with the Detroit Pistons.

Towns' first appearance in the All-Star Game since 2019 also puts him among the elite in Timberwolves history. Kevin Garnett (10 appearances) and Kevin Love (three appearances) are the only other players to make three or more All-Star appearances for Minnesota.

Towns is the only Timberwolves player selected for this year's game but he'll have some familiar company. Former teammate Andrew Wiggins was named a starter last week while Jimmy Butler and Zach LaVine were also named reserves.

Anthony Edwards was not named as a reserve but will play in the Rising Stars game on Feb. 18. He could also be selected if a player drops out.