Karl-Anthony Towns sounds off on Wolves' constant 'instability'

Gersson Rosas' firing was the latest in a string of problem situations the Wolves have been involved with.

Seven years riding on the back of a franchise that continues to trip over its own feet, Karl-Anthony Towns says he'll continue to serve as the Timberwolves' punching bag when things go bad.

"It's been something that's been very constant," Towns said when asked about the unstable nature of the franchise, which is still reeling from aftershocks from last week's unexpected firing of president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas.

"It just added to the list. It's just the same thing every single time. It always leads to instability," Towns said, noting that he didn't know about Rosas' demise until his financial advisor texted him. "Really, I've been through almost like ... everything."

From the death of former coach Flip Saunders, numerous changes in the front office and on the bench, constant roster turnover and the infamous 2018 Jimmy Butler trade demand that included Butler publicly ripping Towns, nothing has been smooth sailing for the former No. 1 pick.

“I’ve been defamed by teammates, been a scapegoat for people, COVID, my own personal life," he said. "S--- hasn't been easy since I came here. The only thing that's constant is me being a consummate professional through all of that."

"I’ve been a punching bag but I do this for the organization," Towns added.