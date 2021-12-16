KAT, Ant reach milestones in win over Nuggets

The Timberwolves' duo made some history in an impressive victory in Denver

Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards reached scoring milestones on Wednesday night as the Minnesota Timberwolves used some hot shooting to defeat the Denver Nuggets 124-107.

Towns came into the game as part of a marquee matchup with Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. While the Denver star picked up his NBA-leading sixth triple-double of the season, Towns had a milestone of his own, becoming the fifth-fastest player in NBA history to reach 10,000 points.

Playing in his 435th career game, Towns scored 32 points to join Kevin Garnett as the two players in franchise history to reach the 10,000 point plateau.

A player that could be joining that duo eventually is Edwards. While the second-year guard has a ways to go, he made progress, becoming the fastest player in Timberwolves history to reach 2,000 points.

Playing in his 100th career game, Edwards cruised past the milestone, pouring in a game-high 38 points.

With 10 3-pointers on the night, Edwards led the charge to help the Timberwolves knock down 23 treys. The success from downtown fueled the Timberwolves to 75 points in the first half and they never looked back.

The Timberwolves (12-15) will head home after the brief road trip where they'll have a 9 p.m. tipoff with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.