KAT on criticism over taunting Lakers: '[Get] the f*** out of here'

Speaking for the first time since the Minnesota Timberwolves' victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, Karl-Anthony Towns opened up about the criticism surrounding the team's taunting of Lakers' star Russell Westbrook.

Towns was one of the key figures in the victory after mocking Westbrook after an airball in the fourth quarter of the 124-104 victory. After the game, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith called the Timberwolves classless for their behavior. When Towns was asked about it, he did not hold back.

"When we have a little fun with the game, we're being classless," Towns said. "It's cool though. I understand. It was cool when people [were rocking the baby] in people's face. It was cool right? All right? Things came back to bite [him.]"

Towns is referring to Westbrook's signature taunt, where he makes a rocking motion after making a big shot. Westbrook's taunting has backfired this season as his homecoming to Los Angeles hasn't gone as planned.

With his lowest scoring average since the 2009-10 season, Westbrook has struggled and the Lakers have fallen 11 games behind the Timberwolves in the Western Conference standings.

Minnesota took advantage of those issues on Wednesday night and initiated a full-blown trolling at Target Center. Patrick Beverley, who has a rivalry with Westbrook dating back to his days with the Los Angeles Clippers, joined in the fun, calling the Lakers "trash" and plugging his nose during the second quarter.

"It was all good when people were fitting narratives about me and talking about Pat [Beverley] and stuff," Towns said. "Oh it was cool right? It was cool! It was funny, right? Hahaha! F*** out of here man. Stop."

The Timberwolves appear to have had the last laugh after beating the Lakers three out of four times this season. But with the possibility of a meeting in the play-in tournament, we may not have heard the last of this rivalry.