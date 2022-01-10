Skip to main content

KAT scores 40 to help Timberwolves bury Rockets

Minnesota's offense was on point for another victory in Houston.
Karl-Anthony Towns

The Minnesota Timberwolves picked up another victory on their road trip, using a 40-point effort from Karl-Anthony Towns to score a 141-123 victory over the Houston Rockets.

The early moments of the game were dominated by Minnesota who used D'Angelo Russell to take an early lead. The Timberwolves' point guard helped lead the charge with 22 points and 10 assists while shooting 5-for-9 from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves also got a little luck from Anthony Edwards, who only had 19 points but had a highlight-reel layup in the first quarter.

But Sunday's win was fueled thanks to Towns' work in the paint. Towns was efficient from the floor, shooting 15-for-25 on the night and added nine rebounds and seven assists to put everyone on triple-double watch.

With Jarred Vanderbilt scoring a career-high 21 points and pulling down 19 rebounds, the Timberwolves throttled the Rockets, picking up their third straight victory.

After wins over the Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder, the Timberwolves (20-20) will try to stay perfect on their road trip when they travel to New Orleans on Tuesday night.

