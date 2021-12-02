KAT sets a franchise record, leaves early in loss to Wizards

Towns fell on his back in the final minutes of a loss in Washington.

Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

Karl-Anthony Towns set another franchise record but the Minnesota Timberwolves dropped the opener of a two-game road trip, falling to the Washington Wizards 115-107 on Wednesday night.

Towns had a big night for the Timberwolves by scoring 32 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. The 30-point game was the 83rd in his career, which passed Kevin Garnett for the most by a player in franchise history.

With Towns leading the way, the Timberwolves carried a four-point lead into the half. But Washington brought an effective game plan that made life difficult for Minnesota in the second half.

The Wizards had trouble connecting from beyond the arc but made up for it by dominating in the paint. Washington had 68 points in the paint and a big reason for that was Montrezl Harrell.

Harrell got to the rim at will during the second half and wound up with season-high 27 points and five rebounds off the bench. With Harrell able to counter KAT, the Wizards took over and things got worse when Towns left the game after falling awkwardly on his back.

Although Minnesota was able to keep Bradley Beal (19 points) in check, they couldn't stop the Wizards out of the paint and they fell for just the second time in the past 10 games.

Minnesota will wrap up their two-game road trip with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.