KAT sets a franchise record, leaves early in loss to Wizards

December 2, 2021
KAT sets a franchise record but Timberwolves lose to Wizards

Towns fell on his back in the final minutes of a loss in Washington.
Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns set another franchise record but the Minnesota Timberwolves dropped the opener of a two-game road trip, falling to the Washington Wizards 115-107 on Wednesday night.

Towns had a big night for the Timberwolves by scoring 32 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. The 30-point game was the 83rd in his career, which passed Kevin Garnett for the most by a player in franchise history.

With Towns leading the way, the Timberwolves carried a four-point lead into the half. But Washington brought an effective game plan that made life difficult for Minnesota in the second half.

The Wizards had trouble connecting from beyond the arc but made up for it by dominating in the paint. Washington had 68 points in the paint and a big reason for that was Montrezl Harrell.

Harrell got to the rim at will during the second half and wound up with season-high 27 points and five rebounds off the bench. With Harrell able to counter KAT, the Wizards took over and things got worse when Towns left the game after falling awkwardly on his back.

Although Minnesota was able to keep Bradley Beal (19 points) in check, they couldn't stop the Wizards out of the paint and they fell for just the second time in the past 10 games.

Minnesota will wrap up their two-game road trip with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man shot by police in Forest Lake dies from injuries

It was one of two police shootings in the Twin Cities on the same day, both of which proved fatal.

Dylan Bundy
MN Twins

Report: Twins agree to deal with Dylan Bundy

The Twins signed the right-hander with a lockout imminent.

Flickr - face masks covid pole - Ivan Radic
MN Coronavirus

'Everyone should really be masking up' in public, Malcolm says

The health commissioner said residents have gotten "a little bit lax" with some protective measures.

Byron Buxton
MN Twins

Byron Buxton believes he's the best player in baseball

"Nobody [does] the things that I do. I know that."

unsplash medical marijuana
MN News

Edibles coming to Minnesota's medical marijuana program

MDH also announced it will not add anxiety as qualifying condition.

plow, snowplow, snow
Weather MN

Plowable snow possible this weekend in Minnesota

Up to half a foot of snow could fall within the heaviest band.

Best Buy - jjbers, Flickr
MN News

Police reveal new details about 'coordinated' Best Buy thefts

A large group stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from three Twin Cities Best Buy stores.

Seven Points exterior - 2
MN Food & Drink

New tenant revealed for former Libertine spot in Uptown

The space will combine playful art offerings with a restaurant.

white Christmas
Minnesota Life

What are Minnesota's chances of a white Christmas this year?

The Twin Cities averages a white Christmas about 3 out of every 4 years.

ilhan omar press conference voicemail screengrab 11.30.21
MN News

'You will not live much longer b***': Rep. Omar shares threatening voicemail

Omar's office received the call hours after Rep. Boebert posted her video about the MN congresswoman.

Screen Shot 2021-12-01 at 11.24.09 AM
MN Wild

ESPN's 'Booger' makes fun of Wild fans' record cup snake

He's the same guy who thought the "Minneapolis Miracle" was bad for the Vikings.

