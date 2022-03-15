Skip to main content
KAT sets franchise-record with 60 points, Wolves beat Spurs

KAT sets franchise-record with 60 points, Wolves beat Spurs

The Timberwolves had a record-breaking night in San Antonio.

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Timberwolves had a record-breaking night in San Antonio.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a night to remember as he set a new franchise record with 60 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 149-139 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Towns got off to a fast start on the night, scoring 24 points in the first half. But the third quarter was where Towns kicked it into another gear. 

Towns put up 32 points in the third quarter and had tied his own franchise record of 56 points set in March 2018 before the game even hit the fourth.

Towns cooled off thanks to a pair of fouls in the fourth quarter. But with a late free throw and a 3-pointer, Towns set a season-high for points in a game and became the first player to score 60 points since Jason Tatum did it against the Spurs on Apr. 30, 2021.

Towns's night also made history as he was the first player ever to post 60 points, 15 rebounds and shoot 60 percent from beyond the arc. He also joined James Harden and Shaquille O'Neal as the only players in NBA history to have a game with 60 points and 15 rebounds.

The news wasn't all good as Jaden McDaniels left the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury but it didn't spoil a banner night.

The Timberwolves set a franchise record for points in a game and stayed in the hunt for the six-seed in the Western Conference. Minnesota will look to continue its momentum when they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Next Up

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT drops 60, breaks Timberwolves' record in win vs. Spurs

The Timberwolves had a record-breaking night in San Antonio.

Harrison Phillips
MN Vikings

Vikings to sign Harrison Phillips to 3-year deal

For the third straight year, the Vikings sign a defensive tackle to open free agency.

prior lake high school
MN News

Police: Possible sexual assault involving Prior Lake HS students

Social media posts alleging criminal sexual conduct sparked the investigation.

mayor frey city minneapolis live stream march 14 2022
MN News

Mayor Frey outlines new search warrant entry policies

He called the proposals a "turning point" in the city's warrant and entry policies.

taco libre
MN Food & Drink

Taco Libre opening another Twin Cities location

It marks the chain's fourth location.

Two-Vehicle Cras stearns march 14 2022 crop
MN News

Driver escapes crashed pickup just before it bursts into flames

His vehicle slid through a stop sign because of the snowy road.

basketball unsplash stock
MN News

New Prague: Racist taunts at Cooper game 'not substantiated'

The district hired an outside firm to look into what happened at the game.

WCCO-AM's Sheletta Brundidge talks with Lil Nas X
MN Music and Radio

WCCO-AM host among honorees for USA Today's Women of the Year

The local activist and comedian is among those being honored by the paper during Women's History Month.

j hadro polk co wisconsin sheriff march 2022 resize
MN News

Suspect arrested after MN man found dead in burnt WI trailer home

Authorities had been searching for the man, warning he should be considered dangerous.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Woman shot by police during traffic stop in northwestern MN

The incident occurred in the village of Naytahwaush early Sunday morning.

FNsPLjaVUAAgLYj
MN Sports

Section championship week in Minnesota boys basketball

All but three of the section championship matchups in 4A and 3A are set.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, March 14

The 7-day test positivity rate in Minnesota, as of March 4, was 3.6%.

Related

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT drops 39, Timberwolves hammer Warriors

Even without Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves look like a team nobody wants to play down the stretch.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

KAT, Beasley lead Timberwolves to fourth straight win

The Timberwolves are three games over .500 for the first time since 2019.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT's record-breaking final round wins NBA 3-Point Contest

Towns becomes the second player in Timberwolves history to win the contest.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Beasley sets franchise record, Wolves extend longest win streak in 18 years

The Timberwolves dominated the Thunder for their sixth straight win

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT's triple-double helps Timberwolves beat Jazz

The Timberwolves are making a push to be a top-six team in the Western Conference.

Chris Finch
MN Timberwolves

Last-place Magic snap Timberwolves' winning streak

The worst team in the Eastern Conference ended Minnesota's winning streak at six games.

Jarred Vanderbilt
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves erupt without Ant, rout Thunder

While Anthony Edwards rests his knee, the Timberwolves offense doesn't miss a beat.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Malik Beasley breaks Wolves 3-point record, gets ejected in win over Blazers

Malik Beasley tried to create his own Gordie Howe hat trick against Portland.