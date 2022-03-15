KAT drops 60, breaks Timberwolves' record in win vs. Spurs

Karl-Anthony Towns had a night to remember as he set a new franchise record with 60 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 149-139 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Towns got off to a fast start on the night, scoring 24 points in the first half. But the third quarter was where Towns kicked it into another gear.

Towns put up 32 points in the third quarter and had tied his own franchise record of 56 points set in March 2018 before the game even hit the fourth.

Towns cooled off thanks to a pair of fouls in the fourth quarter. But with a late free throw and a 3-pointer, Towns set a season-high for points in a game and became the first player to score 60 points since Jason Tatum did it against the Spurs on Apr. 30, 2021.

Towns's night also made history as he was the first player ever to post 60 points, 15 rebounds and shoot 60 percent from beyond the arc. He also joined James Harden and Shaquille O'Neal as the only players in NBA history to have a game with 60 points and 15 rebounds.

The news wasn't all good as Jaden McDaniels left the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury but it didn't spoil a banner night.

The Timberwolves set a franchise record for points in a game and stayed in the hunt for the six-seed in the Western Conference. Minnesota will look to continue its momentum when they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.