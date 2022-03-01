Skip to main content
KAT's 3-pointer helps Timberwolves seal roller-coaster victory in Cleveland

KAT's 3-pointer helps Timberwolves seal roller-coaster victory in Cleveland

Monday's win had all the twists and turns of a thrill ride.

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Monday's win had all the twists and turns of a thrill ride.

Just over an hour away from Cleveland, Cedar Point Amusement Park is home to some of the best roller coasters in the world. But on Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves took their own fans on a thrill ride, surviving with a 127-122 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The first quarter was an uphill climb for the Timberwolves as they couldn't find their shooting touch. With the Cavaliers building a 14-point lead, it appeared that Minnesota was on the same trajectory as Friday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

But when the Timberwolves got going, they came with the intensity of the 310-foot drop on "Millenium Force."

Defense was a key for Minnesota, forcing 20 Cleveland turnovers on the night. The Timberwolves also enjoyed a strong night from their bench as Jaden McDaniels knocked down four of his five 3-pointers in the first half on the way to 17 points.

With 38 points in the second quarter, Minnesota took a 64-61 lead into halftime. In the third quarter, Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt were all over the court defensively. Anthony Edwards also rebounded from a pair of tough shooting performances to score 17 points with a highlight-reel slam.

With Edwards' dunk, the Timberwolves appeared to be pulling away with the 120 mph top velocity on "Top Thrill Dragster." But just as quickly as they built a 23-point lead, the Cavaliers made their move.

Former Timberwolves star Kevin Love led Cleveland with 26 points on the night. Jarrett Allen poured in 21 points and a 3-pointer by Cedi Osman tied the game at 122 with 33.8 seconds to go.

But in a game with more twists and turns than "Maverick," Karl-Anthony Towns came up big. In the same city where he won the NBA's 3-point Contest, Towns drilled a go-ahead trey with 12.4 seconds to go. D'Angelo Russell put the finishing touches on a 25-point night with a pair of free throws to secure the victory.

After a thrilling win over the Cavaliers, the Timberwolves (33-29) will go on another thrill ride on Tuesday night when they host the Golden State Warriors.

Next Up

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT's 3-pointer helps Timberwolves seal roller-coaster victory

Monday's win had all the twists and turns of a thrill ride.

Screen Shot 2020-03-24 at 8.50.34 PM
MN News

Sheriff: Woman killed after teen driver runs stop sign

The 68-year-old died at the scene, authorities said.

museum of russian art twitter ukraine
TV, Movies and The Arts

Acclaimed Museum of Russian Art 'stands with the people of Ukraine'

It's calling on Russia "to cease hostilities immediately and withdraw."

e austin booking photo st louis co jail feb 2022
MN News

Charges: Thousands of child porn images found on MN man's devices

Investigators, acting on a cybertip, went to the suspect's apartment last Friday.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

NHL 'concerned about the well-being' of Russian players

The Minnesota Wild have two Russian-born players on the roster.

greenwood fire
MN News

UN report: What we can do to avoid worst of climate change's impacts

The comprehensive report lays out the path we can take to help make things better.

State Capitol.
MN News

As state projects $9.3B surplus, Walz proposes increasing direct checks to $500, $1,000

Republicans say the surplus highlights the need for tax cuts for all Minnesotans.

Rick Spielman
MN Vikings

Spielman chokes up talking about favorite sports memory

Spielman also said being let go by the Vikings was a "very traumatic experience."

Screen Shot 2022-02-28 at 1.19.09 PM
MN News

Charges: Woman, 20, assaulted mom, burned down their Lake Minnetonka mansion

Charges say she used gasoline and a candle to burn down the multi-million dollar home.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Charges: Coon Rapids man killed his neighbor, fled to Nevada

Police found a bloody hammer near the man's body.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 6 injured in Benton County crash

A driver died, while another driver and five passengers were hospitalized.

dayton's project
MN Shopping

The Dayton's Project signs major new tenant, plans spring makers market

Unilever joints Ernst & Young and Uncommon Retail as tenants in the historic redevelopment.

Related

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Playoff preview? D'Lo's 4th quarter helps Timberwolves beat Grizzlies

Give us seven more games of this.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT's triple-double helps Timberwolves beat Jazz

The Timberwolves are making a push to be a top-six team in the Western Conference.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves: 5 things you can count on for the 2021-22 season

The Timberwolves hope to return to relevance this season.

Anthony Edwards, Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves get back to full strength, beat Thunder

The Timberwolves showed why they're one of the best starting lineups in the NBA.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant leaves early in victory over Hornets

Edwards was injured late in the first half and did not return.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant gets closer to return but Wolves fall to Knicks

The Wolves star was one of three players that cleared the NBA's Health and Safety protocols on Tuesday.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

KAT, Beasley lead Timberwolves to fourth straight win

The Timberwolves are three games over .500 for the first time since 2019.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

3 players who could push Timberwolves over the hump

Since Ben Simmons doesn't appear to be coming, the Timberwolves will rely on internal development.