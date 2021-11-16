Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Updated:
Original:

KAT's 35 points can't overcome Wolves' shooting woes

The Wolves couldn't get their offense going in a loss to the Suns.
Author:
Karl-Anthony Towns

The Minnesota Timberwolves may have the pieces for a competitive team but they have trouble putting everything together at the same time.

Monday's loss to the Suns was more of the same as Karl-Anthony Towns had a brilliant performance but a cold-shooting night cost the Wolves as they fell to the Suns 99-96.

Towns was the bright spot for Minnesota on the night, scoring a game-high 35 points and pulling down 13 rebounds. Although an outburst in the third quarter earned him a technical foul, Towns channeled it for good in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 straight points.

But while Towns was on, the rest of the Wolves couldn't find their shot. Minnesota shot just 36.5 percent from the floor on the night and their struggles were amplified with a rough night from Anthony Edwards.

After seeing his City Edition jersey sell out in minutes earlier in the day, Edwards shot just 2-for-11 from the field including 1-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Despite the struggles, the Timberwolves had a shot late in the game thanks to a 22-point effort from D'Angelo Russell. With the Wolves down by two late, Edwards was set up for a game-winning 3-pointer but coughed up the ball for Minnesota's 18th turnover of the night, sealing the victory for Phoenix.

The Timberwolves (4-9) will hope for better fortunes when they host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

Next Up

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT's 35 points can't overcome Wolves' shooting woes

The Wolves couldn't get their offense going in a loss to the Suns.

ambulance
MN News

MN mother, 1-year-old baby killed in Iowa crash; 4 others injured

The 29-year-old woman was traveling with three children when the crash happened.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Watch: Mike Zimmer stops press conference to answer call from Deion Sanders

When "Prime Time" calls, you pick up the phone.

unsplash - school classroom students
MN News

Students, staff sickened after mysterious odor spreads through WI middle school

The strong smell at the school caused illness and "physical discomfort."

north high school north st paul google street view
MN News

Police: Student brings loaded gun to Twin Cities high school

The student began attacking employees when they asked about the weapon, police said.

Schnobrich U of M photo
MN News

Driver charged in 'catastrophic' crash that killed U of M pediatrician

The victim was on his way to work at the time of the wreck.

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 2.22.44 PM
MN Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards City Edition Timberwolves jerseys sell out immediately

Do you think there's a fan favorite in Minnesota?

Rent, mortgage, house, key, door
MN Property

Minnesota housing market making return to more typical market

The number of closed sales in October dropped 16.2%.

ambulance
MN News

Driver from Taylors Falls killed in Chisago County crash

The driver's car hit a driveway embankment before rolling over several times.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

20 of the 100 highest county case rates in the country are in MN

Nine of the 11 lowest vaccinated counties in Minnesota are among the 100 counties with the highest infection rates in the entire country.

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 1.02.22 PM
MN Food & Drink

List of Twin Cities restaurants offering Thanksgiving takeout this year

There's no shortage of options for those looking for alternatives to cooking.

unsplash - food delivery CROP edit
MN News

Armed man steals food, cash from restaurant delivery driver

The incident happened Sunday night.

Related

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns' return can't save Timberwolves from 7th straight loss

The Timberwolves star returned in an overtime loss to the Spurs.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Beasley gets hot but Wolves squander fast start vs. Nuggets

Minnesota built a 14-point lead in the first half but couldn't finish off the Nuggets.

Screen Shot 2021-01-18 at 3.17.49 PM
MN Timberwolves

No KAT? No D'Lo? No problem as Timberwolves defeat Pelicans

The Timberwolves were without Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell, but still picked up a (SCORE) win.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves rout Magic after KAT’s emotional Mother’s Day moment

Towns' mother Jacquiline died from complications of COVID-19 last year.

Anthony Edwards / Minnesota Timberwolves
MN Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards enhances ROY campaign, Zion takes over to snap winning streak

The Wolves blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter in a loss to New Orleans.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves' defense fuels win over Pelicans

The Wolves' have bought in on the defensive end as part of a 2-0 start.

Screen Shot 2021-06-22 at 7.49.39 PM
MN Timberwolves

Why the Timberwolves haven't lost the D'Angelo Russell trade...yet

The Wolves' offseason got more challenging but not impossible.

Jaden McDaniels
MN Timberwolves

Wolves lose to Magic on Cole Anthony's buzzer-beater

The Wolves blew a 20-point lead as the Magic defeated the Timberwolves on Wednesday night.