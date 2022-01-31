Skip to main content

KAT's triple-double helps Timberwolves beat Jazz

The Timberwolves are making a push to be a top-six team in the Western Conference.
Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns posted a triple-double and the Minnesota Timberwolves continued to look like a top-six team in the Western Conference as they defeated the Utah Jazz 126-106 on Sunday night.

The game began with the Timberwolves struggling from the floor. After missing their first six shots, Minnesota didn't get on the scoreboard until the 7:47 mark of the first quarter.

But Malik Beasley's 3-pointer opened the floodgates. The Timberwolves proceeded to build an eight-point lead in the second quarter before the Jazz went on a run of their own.

The Jazz lost Joe Ingalls to an injury midway through the second quarter but were able to counter by taking a seven-point lead late in the first half. Minnesota was quick to respond with a 7-0 run before halftime and used that momentum to break the game open in the third quarter.

The catalyst for the run was Towns, who scored 18 of his 31 points in the third. With Rudy Gobert sidelined with a calf injury, Towns dominated in the paint, pulling down 11 rebounds and notching 10 assists for his third career triple-double.

The Timberwolves were also ignited by the play of Jaden McDaniels. The sophomore had a career-high 22 points off the bench and helped Minnesota build a 17-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

With the Timberwolves cruising to victory, it was another step towards getting themselves out of the play-in tournament. 

Minnesota entered the night 4.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the sixth spot in the Western Conference and with several teams looking to get healthy before the playoffs, having their playoff spot locked up would be a huge benefit come April.

The Timberwolves (25-25) will look to take another step toward that goal on Tuesday night when they host the Denver Nuggets.

Next Up

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT's triple-double helps Timberwolves beat Jazz

The Timberwolves are making a push to be a top-six team in the Western Conference.

Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Boldy's breakout continues to fuel Wild

The rookie has ignited the Wild since his callup.

Ben Johnson
MN Gophers

Loss to Badgers reveals one of Ben Johnson's biggest challenges

The Gophers need to end the Badgers' pipeline in Minnesota.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in McLeod County; 2 kids injured

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon on Highway 15 in Round Grove Township.

Screen Shot 2022-01-30 at 11.42.58 AM
MN News

Hazelden Betty Ford addiction center partially evacuated Saturday

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in Center City was evacuated Saturday evening.

Jim Harbaugh
MN Vikings

Report: Ryans, O'Connell, Harbaugh in the mix for Vikings job

Two of the three are scheduled for 2nd interviews, according to a report.

Screen Shot 2022-01-30 at 9.01.59 AM
MN Sports

USMNT to play in St. Paul in extreme cold, subzero wind chill

The current forecast calls for a wind chill of around -15F at kickoff.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer’s girlfriend slams Rick Spielman on Twitter

After Rick Spielman's media tour, Zimmer's girlfriend has broken her silence.

1024px-Tom_Brady_and_Jim_Harbaugh_(29670419961)
MN Vikings

If the Vikings hire Jim Harbaugh, the franchise belongs to him

Multiple reports came Saturday that Harbaugh will interview with Minnesota

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Wolverines
MN Vikings

Reports: Vikings to interview Jim Harbaugh for head coaching position

Michigan's head coach has been contemplating a return to the NFL.

Screen Shot 2022-01-29 at 4.48.35 PM
MN News

Police surround Kwik Trip in Duluth, armed person inside

Police say all the people who were inside the store are out safely.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Rice County deputy hits, kills woman with his squad car

The State Patrol says the woman was struck in Morristown around 2 a.m.

Related

Anthony Edwards, Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves get back to full strength, beat Thunder

The Timberwolves showed why they're one of the best starting lineups in the NBA.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Sabonis' triple-double buries Timberwolves in OT

The Timberwolves held another late lead, but a career night for the Indiana center let the game slip away.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Wolves shock Jazz again, complete season sweep

The Jazz lead the West but lost all four meetings with the Wolves.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves' bench steps up to beat Spurs

Malik Beasley got hot to sweep help Minnesota pick up back-to-back victories.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT scores 40 to help Timberwolves bury Rockets

Minnesota's offense was on point for another victory in Houston.

Chris Finch
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves' 4th quarter implosion leads to OT loss in Memphis

A big lead in the fourth quarter disappeared as the Wolves' losing streak extended to five games.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

D'Lo's late takeover helps Timberwolves win double-OT thriller

Russell caught fire to help the Timberwolves get back to .500.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

3 players who could push Timberwolves over the hump

Since Ben Simmons doesn't appear to be coming, the Timberwolves will rely on internal development.