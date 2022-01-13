Nwangwu, Kendricks named to All-Pro Team; Jefferson snubbed

Justin Jefferson was snubbed from the NFL All-Pro team that was announced Wednesday, but his electrifying rookie teammate Kene Nwangwu and his defensive counterpart Eric Kendricks made the team.

Nwangwu made the team as a kick returner after leading the NFL with a pair of return touchdowns despite only returning 10 kicks all season. Kendricks led the Vikings with 143 tackles while also racking up five sacks and two interceptions.

Jefferson, however, was snubbed. Three receivers made the All-Pro team: Ja'Marr Chase, Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp, and it's apparent that Jefferson believes he should've made the team, based on his Twitter response in which he said "help me understand."

Jefferson: 108 catches, 1,616 yards, 10 touchdowns

Chase: 81 catches, 1,455 yards, 13 touchdowns

Adams: 123 catches, 1,553 yards, 11 touchdowns

Kupp: 145 catches, 1,947 yards, 16 touchdowns

In fairness, Kupp and Adams were locks to make the team, so the only guy Jefferson really has a great argument against is his former LSU teammate, Chase.