Kevin Durant compliments Chet Holmgren's debut (and his shoes)

Chet Holmgren has made a spectacular start in the NBA Summer League. With 23 points, seven rebounds and a Summer League-record six blocks on Tuesday followed up by a double-double Wednesday, many people were asking what made the Minneapolis native so special on the court.

If you ask Kevin Durant, it's got to be the shoes.

Nick DePaula, who covers the sneaker industry for ESPN.com, took note of Holmgren's choice of footwear on Tuesday night as he took the court in a pair of Nike KD 15s. Just as DePaula's observation hit the Twitter feed, another sneaker expert weighed in on Holmgren's apparel.

Perhaps wearing the KD 15s could become a tradition for Holmgren. His thunderous slam in the first quarter set the tone for a tremendous opening night and he put up a double-double (11 points, 12 rebounds) in Wednesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

In an even stranger twist of fate, Durant and Holmgren could become teammates as the disgruntled superstar is attempting to orchestrate a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

With the Oklahoma City Thunder holding 38 draft picks through the 2029 season, they have the capital to pull off a blockbuster deal and watch Durant and Minnehaha Academy alum Holmgren run the floor next season.