KFAN's Paul Allen set to make NHL debut calling Wild games

KFAN's Paul Allen set to make NHL debut calling Minnesota Wild games

Allen will call a pair of games during a Wild road trip in March.

Two years after the pandemic mothballed his first chance to call a Minnesota Wild game on the radio, KFAN's Paul Allen will finally make his NHL play-by-play debut in March. 

Allen confirmed on his radio show Tuesday that he'll be the lead announcer on the Wild Radio Network for two games: March 21 when the Wild play at home against the Vancouver Canucks and March 24 in St. Paul against the Vegas Golden Knights. 

Allen, who is the longtime radio voice of the Minnesota Vikings and the track announcer at Canterbury Park, was supposed to call a couple of Wild games in 2020 until the emergence of COVID-19 and the global pandemic led to the NHL abruptly pausing its season. 

The primary play-by-play voice of the Wild is Joe O'Donnell, who is in his first year at the NHL level after replacing longtime announcer Bob Kurtz. Kevin Falness also calls Wild games when he's not the studio host, and every play-by-play announcer is joined by analyst Tom Reid. 

Minnesota Wild games can be heard on 43 stations Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota. 

