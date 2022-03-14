Kicker Greg Joseph is re-signing with the Vikings

Greg Joseph will kick again for the Minnesota Vikings in 2022.

Joseph's agent, Brett Tessler, announced on Twitter that the Vikings are tendering a contract to Joseph, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport saying it's a one-year deal that will pay Joseph $2.433 million.

Joseph made $780,000 last season, which was his first with the Vikings after winning a Super Bowl on Tampa Bay's practice squad in 2020.

Joseph made 33 of 38 field goals and 36 of 40 extra points last season. Of his five misses, two were from 50+ yards, two were from 40-49 yards and one was the 37-yarder he missed that would've given the Vikings a win over Arizona in Week 2.