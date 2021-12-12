Wild's winning streak ends in Los Angeles

Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Kings snap Wild's 8-game winning streak

The Wild couldn't find their footing in Los Angeles.
Dean Evason

The Minnesota Wild saw their eight-game winning streak end on Saturday night as they were defeated by the Los Angeles Kings 2-1.

The first period wasn't kind to the Wild as they allowed the Kings to go on the power play three times in the first 20 minutes. Despite the penalties, the Wild kept Los Angeles off the board and almost took the lead when Kirill Kaprizov buried a wrister past Jonathan Quick just after the horn.

The Wild came out energized after the intermission and continued their recent success on the power play. Marcus Foligno deflected a shot from Matt Dumba to score his 12th goal of the year and put Minnesota on the board midway through the second period.

But the Kings answered just over a minute later with a goal from Phillip Danault. Going into the third period tied at 1-1, Brendan Lemieux put the Kings in front with his fifth goal of the season.

A huge save by Kaapo Kähkönen kept Minnesota in the game, but the Wild couldn't find the equalizer even as Mats Zuccarello sent a puck through the crease in the final moments.

The Wild (19-6-1) won't have much time to recover from this loss as they'll travel to Vegas for a matchup with the Golden Knights tomorrow night.

