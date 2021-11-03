Kirill Kaprizov finally scores his first goal, beats Sens in OT

NBCSN

When it comes to Kirill Kaprizov's first goal of the season, it was worth the wait.

The Wild star had been held scoreless throughout the first nine games this season but with a one-timer in overtime, he helped Minnesota defeat the Ottawa Senators 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Minnesota pounced on the Senators by crashing the net early and their aggressiveness paid off with two goals in the opening 4:24 of the game.

Marcus Foligno put the Wild on the board with his third goal of the season before Calen Addison scored his first career goal 27 seconds later to give Minnesota a 2-0 advantage.

Ottawa chipped into the lead with a Nick Paul goal later in the first period but the Wild regained the two-goal advantage when Nico Sturm crashed the net for his second goal of the year.

But the Senators seized momentum in the second period beginning with a goal from Drake Batherson. The Wild challenged the play for a high stick but the goal was upheld, giving Minnesota a bench minor for delay of game.

Ottawa tied the game on the ensuing power play with Josh Norris's sixth goal of the season and the Senators took the lead when a puck went off Chris Tierney's shoulder to go ahead 4-3.

With the ice tilting toward the Senators, Marcus Foligno stopped the bleeding with his second goal of the night to send both teams into the intermission tied at 4.

With both teams deadlocked heading into overtime, Kevin Fiala created a turnover that led to a 2-on-1 where he fed Kaprizov for the one-timer and a 5-4 victory.

With Kaprizov's first goal on the board, the Wild improved to 6-4 on the season. They'll hope to keep the momentum going when they travel to Pittsburgh on Saturday night.