Kirill Kaprizov makes Kings’ Doughty eat his words

Kirill Kaprizov took the NHL by storm last year and cashed in on a $45 million contract this past offseason. To Wild fans, Kaprizov is worth every penny as the superstar they've been looking for the past 20 years but not everyone is as impressed.

On the Bally Sports West telecast, members of the Los Angeles Kings were asked what came to mind when thinking of Kaprizov. While some players were complimentary, Drew Doughty offered an interesting response.

"I was going to say overpaid for 45 games in the league but..." Doughty said.

Doughty's response was cut off in the rapid-fire segment but other Kings players offered similar responses such as "Who?" and "Is that the kid from Minnesota?"

It's possible that the comments were just some friendly chirping but if the Kings players aren't familiar with Kaprizov, they should be. In nine career games against Los Angeles, Kaprizov has tallied 10 points, tied with Arizona for the most against any opponent in his career.

What's more impressive is that many of those points came while Doughty was on the ice.

It would be interesting to see what was said after Doughty's initial quip but after another highlight-reel assist on Saturday night, Kaprizov is making a name for himself in the league.