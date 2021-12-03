Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Publish date:

Kirill Kaprizov's hot streak helps Wild top Devils

A potential sophomore slump has been erased with a three-point night against the Devils..
Author:
Kirill Kaprizov

It wasn't long ago that fans were concerned about Kirill Kaprizov's slow start this season. But after logging a pair of goals in a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils, the Minnesota Wild superstar has found his form to help Minnesota ascend to the top of the Western Conference.

After winning the Calder Trophy in his rookie season, Kaprizov recorded just three goals and 11 points in his first 15 games. Despite his struggles, he found a way to get on the scoresheet and that's translated into six goals and 17 points in his past eight games.

Kaprizov's hot streak carried over into the first period of Thursday's game as he unleashed a highlight-worthy move to produce his eighth goal of the season.

After Rem Pitlick scored his fifth goal of the season to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead, Kaprizov found the back of the net again after his shot deflected off Damon Severson for his second goal of the night.

The Devils mounted a comeback later in the second period fueled by goals from Ryan Graves and Tomas Tatar. But Kaprizov stayed hot, recording an assist Dmitri Kulikov's second goal of the year to put Minnesota up 4-2.

The rest of the night belonged to Kaapo Kähkönen, who made 27 saves and recorded his first career point on Kaprizov's first goal of the night. It also saw Ryan Hartman score his team-leading 13th goal of the season to cap things off.

But the win was about Kaprizov, who is turning it on to help the Wild stay in the class of the NHL's elite. After Thursday's night's performance, Kaprizov ranks fifth in the NHL with 28 points and will look to stay hot on Saturday when the Wild host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Next Up

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Kirill Kaprizov's slow start is a thing of the past

A potential sophomore slump has been erased with a three-point night against the Devils..

Noah Kelley
MN News

Man fatally shot by police at Mounds View liquor store is identified

The 21-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds.

mpd aldi incident screengrab
MN News

Video shows MPD officer grab, throw Aldi customer

The department says the matter was referred to the Office of Police Conduct Review.

US Sec Defense Flickr - Joe Bide Nov 11 2021
MN Coronavirus

Biden lays out wintertime plan to curb COVID's spread

It comes as the U.S. reported its second case of the omicron variant.

Willow River DOC
MN News

MN Dept. of Corrections offering $5K bonuses as it seeks to hire 200

The DOC is offering hiring bonuses for new employees and for referrals.

mayor jacob frey
MN News

Mayor Frey unveils workgroup to develop public safety recommendations

There are 35 members in the workgroup.

ice fishing brainerd jaycees lorie shaull flickr
Minnesota Life

MN city named best ice fishing destination in the US

A lake in Wisconsin also made the top 8.

today show surprise
TV, Movies and The Arts

'TODAY Show' surprises Minneapolis youth nonprofit with toys

It's part of the program's Season of Giving toy drive.

covid
MN Coronavirus

3rd federal medical team to join COVID-19 fight in Minnesota

There are more than 1,500 people with COVID-19 admitted to Minnesota hospitals.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Driver killed after other motorist crosses into opposite lane

The head-on crash occurred early Thursday, just north of the Twin Cities.

shot clock
MN Sports

MSHSL approves shot clock for Minnesota varsity basketball

Shot clocks will be required at all varsity games beginning in 2023-24.

Redmons Popcorn Colbert screengrab
MN Food & Drink

Popcorn shop featured on 'The Late Show' has to close 2 days later

A county inspection after the national TV appearance found code violations.

Related

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild's Kirill Kaprizov wins NHL's Calder Trophy

Kaprizov is the first player in franchise history to win the award.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild have work to do to build a cup contender around Kirill Kaprizov

Kaprizov is locked in for five years, but can Bill Guerin do enough to turn the Wild into a true contender?

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Make no mistake, the Calder Trophy belongs to Kirill Kaprizov

Jason Robertson is making a push but Kaprizov deserves the award.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Watch: Kaprizov wows with 20th goal of season

Kaprizov weaved through the Kings defense for a first-period goal.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Voted the next big star, Wild can't wait to get Kirill Kaprizov

Voted as the next big star in North America, the hype is getting real for the Wild prospect.

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Watch: Kirill Kaprizov's no-look assist helps Wild take control vs. Coyotes

The Wild rookie continues to create highlights.

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

How Kaprizov's blazing start compares to Modano, Broten, other MN greats

Even dating back to the North Stars, Kaprizov's rookie season has been special.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Kirill Kaprizov wants to debut this summer if NHL restarts season

The top Wild prospect wants to debut immediately, but there are hurdles to overcome.