Kirill Kaprizov's slow start is a thing of the past

Andy Witchiger / Bring Me The News

It wasn't long ago that fans were concerned about Kirill Kaprizov's slow start this season. But after logging a pair of goals in a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils, the Minnesota Wild superstar has found his form to help Minnesota ascend to the top of the Western Conference.

After winning the Calder Trophy in his rookie season, Kaprizov recorded just three goals and 11 points in his first 15 games. Despite his struggles, he found a way to get on the scoresheet and that's translated into six goals and 17 points in his past eight games.

Kaprizov's hot streak carried over into the first period of Thursday's game as he unleashed a highlight-worthy move to produce his eighth goal of the season.

After Rem Pitlick scored his fifth goal of the season to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead, Kaprizov found the back of the net again after his shot deflected off Damon Severson for his second goal of the night.

The Devils mounted a comeback later in the second period fueled by goals from Ryan Graves and Tomas Tatar. But Kaprizov stayed hot, recording an assist Dmitri Kulikov's second goal of the year to put Minnesota up 4-2.

The rest of the night belonged to Kaapo Kähkönen, who made 27 saves and recorded his first career point on Kaprizov's first goal of the night. It also saw Ryan Hartman score his team-leading 13th goal of the season to cap things off.

But the win was about Kaprizov, who is turning it on to help the Wild stay in the class of the NHL's elite. After Thursday's night's performance, Kaprizov ranks fifth in the NHL with 28 points and will look to stay hot on Saturday when the Wild host the Toronto Maple Leafs.