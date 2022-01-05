Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Kirk Cousins activated off COVID-19 list, will start Sunday

Kirk Cousins will be under center for the season finale Sunday afternoon between the Vikings and Bears. 

Cousins was activated from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday, just six days after being placed on the list following an apparent positive test last Friday. He did not play in Sunday night's blowout loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field, which eliminated the Vikings from playoff contention. 

Asked Wednesday if Cousins and the regular starters would play in the season finale against the Bears, head coach Mike Zimmer said yes. 

"Yes he's back in the building today," Zimmer said of Cousins during his Zoom press call Wednesday, noting that three starters on the offensive line – Christian Darrisaw, Ezra Cleveland and Brian O'Neill – will also likely be able to come off the COVID-19 list and play Sunday. 

Zimmer intimated that he's not sure if Cousins experienced any COVID-19 symptoms. 

"You'll have to ask him if he had symptoms," Zimmer said. 

