Kirk Cousins holds the keys to unlocking the Vikings' offense

Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Kirk Cousins holds the keys to unlocking the Minnesota Vikings' offense
Publish date:

Kirk Cousins holds the keys to unlocking the Minnesota Vikings' offense

It will all depend on if Kirk Cousins is willing to throw it deep.
Author:

Credit: Minnesota Vikings

It will all depend on if Kirk Cousins is willing to throw it deep.

We're beyond the midway point of the NFL season and what was supposed to be an explosive Minnesota Vikings passing attack has resembled something more like a good mystery.

There are several suspects that can be connected with the disappearance of the Vikings' passing attack. The most obvious are head coach Mike Zimmer in the film room and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in the coach's box.But neither Zimmer nor Kubiak are the ones making the throws. 

That leaves one very obvious primary suspect: Kirk Cousins.

Statistically, Cousins seems like an unlikely suspect. He ranks ninth in the NFL in passing yards, eighth in passing touchdowns and first in the NFL with a 0.6% interception rate. But a closer look reveals a quarterback that has been hesitant to pull the trigger.

After Sunday's win over the Chargers, Cousins ranks 34th among qualifying quarterbacks with an average depth of target (aDOT) of 7.1 yards. That clip is tied with Ben Roethlisberger and only Mike White and Jared Goff have a lower aDOT (6.4 yards) this season. In other words, Cousins is among the most conservative QBs in the league. 

Cousins has cited defenses presenting a Cover 2 look and pressure as reasons not to throw the ball deep but what he may not realize is that he's elite when he forces the issue.

Only Kyler Murray (97.1) has a better PFF grade than Cousins (96.8) on attempts 20 yards or more this season and his 114.1 passer rating on those throws ranks fifth in the NFL.

So why doesn't Cousins throw downfield more? This is where Kubiak could be accused of aiding and abetting with his offensive scheme.

When Cousins got off to a fast start in September, Kubiak emphasized quick passes. The early dividends had Cousins posting the quickest time to throw of his career and he still ranks eighth among qualifiers at 2.53 seconds.

This is a good thing with the Vikings' struggles in pass protection but it also speeds up the clock to get rid of the ball. When Cousins doesn't believe he has an opportunity to throw deep, his mind focuses on getting rid of the ball, which leads to more short targets for C.J. Ham and Tyler Conklin.

It's a huge reason why the Vikings have faced so many second-and-long situations, which ultimately lead to difficult third downs and then punts. 

But in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Chargers, it was very clear that Cousins got the message to be more aggressive and focus on getting the ball to his playmakers, namely Justin Jefferson. It was Randy Ratio-like, but after throwing Jefferson's way just nine times total during the previous two weeks, Cousins targeted the phenom 11 times against the Chargers and Jefferson caught nine of them for 143 yards. 

Justin Jefferson

By getting Jefferson more involved, it creates opportunities to be aggressive. When that happens, Cousins can make throws that few quarterbacks can make.

And is it any coincidence that the Vikings are 4-0 this season when Jefferson has 7+ receptions and 0-5 when he has 6 or fewer? Could be, but probably not. 

A lot was made of the Vikings' newfound aggressiveness on Sunday but in the end, it depends on Cousins letting it rip. If he gets his playmakers involved and trusts himself to get the ball down the field, this could be the beginning of a revelation for the offense.

Next Up

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins holds the keys to unlocking the Vikings' offense

It will all depend on if Kirk Cousins is willing to throw it deep.

ambulance
MN News

Fatal crash investigation after SUV strikes culvert

The crash happened around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Suspect in Good Samaritan shooting charged with murder

The incident unfolded at a busy Minneapolis intersection the morning of Nov. 12.

3505 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - May 2019
MN News

Charges: Suspect burned RV to hide body of missing pregnant woman

The victim was 7 months pregnant, and authorities found her dead in the RV.

covid-19, coronavirus, ICU
MN Coronavirus

Positivity rate reaches high-risk threshold in MN; hospital cases surge

Commissioner Jan Malcolm says the situation in Minnesota is alarming.

Byron Buxton
MN Vikings

As Toronto extends Berrios, will Twins do the same with Byron Buxton?

Could the Twins wind up dealing their star outfielder this winter?

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

MN will expand COVID booster eligibility to all over 18s, even if feds don't

"It is not even close to over," Minnesota's health commissioner said of the pandemic.

J R Jones - Anoka County Jail 2021.10.16 - Resize crop
MN News

After posting bail, fatal hit-and-run suspect found possibly impaired behind the wheel

They say the 31-year-old was found slumped over in a car, showing signs of intoxication.

flickr - northfielder - minnesota sign - crop
Minnesota Life

The center of Minnesota is ... Rogers? Here's what that means

The population midpoint continues to move closer to the Twin Cities.

2048px-Philosophie-grèce_Aristotle
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise podcast: Gain a diversification mindset

Learn Tim Clarkson's stock market keys to success

Karson Janssen
MN News

Tributes to U of M student who died at fraternity house in St. Paul

Police say there is no sign of foul play, but it's an open death investigation at least until an autopsy is completed.

Highland Park Senior High
MN News

Students walk out over 'sexual assault culture,' teacher's alleged conduct

Hundreds of students took part in the walkout.

Related

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

There's something different about Kirk Cousins, but what is it?

Cousins's "swag" has fueled a hot start to the season.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Offseason preview: What will the Vikings do with Kirk Cousins?

Will the Vikings extend Cousins or put an eye to the future?

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins needs to let it fly against the Cardinals

An aggressive approach could ensure a win in the desert.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson erupts, Vikings end losing streak in L.A.

Good things happen when you throw it to Justin Jefferson.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins is playing at an MVP level for the Vikings

KIRK COUSINS IS PLAYING AT THE SAME LEVEL AS PATRICK MAHOMES!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Watch: Kirk Cousins fumbles away comeback in Pro Bowl

The Kirk Cousins experience was on full display in Orlando.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins saves the day again to get Vikings to .500

Cousins' overtime toss to K.J. Osborn earned a 34-28 victory.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Winless Falcons embarrass Vikings; sends Minnesota to 1-5

Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions in the defeat.