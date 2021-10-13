October 13, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Kirk Cousins makes big donation to Vikings' social justice committee

The committee works on issues such as criminal justice reform, education and voter registration.
Author:
Kirk Cousins

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins surprised the team earlier this month when he made a massive donation to the team's social justice committee.

According to the Star Tribune, Cousins made a $500,000 donation on behalf of the Julie and Kirk Cousins foundation during a committee meeting on Oct. 5.

“For me, or really for my wife and I, and our family foundation, it was really a no-brainer,” Cousins told reporters on Wednesday. “We’ve observed the work that our social justice group here with the Vikings and our locker room has done, really, since before I got here. It’s just been very impressive the way players have led and there’s been players very involved.”

The committee was formed in 2018 and works on issues such as criminal justice reform, education and voter registration. The Wilf family makes an annual $500,000 contribution to the committee, whose work gained attention after the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

In the wake of Floyd's death, the Wilf family donated $5 million to the committee while Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks pushed toward a league-wide initiative toward social justice and reform.

But it was Cousins' donation that surprised many including defensive coordinator Andre Patterson.

"It touched my heart," Patterson said. "Very, very grateful for him to do that. It's something that he did not have to do. It's tremendous that he's showing that kind of support to our group and helping our group go out and help more people."

Mike Zimmer and several teammates have commented on Cousins' maturity as a leader this season and his ability to connect with teammates. With a donation that will be used at the committee's discretion to Minneapolis-St. Paul organizations whose missions are consistent with its focus areas, it's another way that Cousins has shown his leadership.

“I’ve observed and just been really impressed,” Cousins said of the committee. “We wanted to get involved in the community, and we thought it’s a no-brainer to just go through right where I go to work every day, the people we know and it just made a lot of sense.”

Next Up

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins makes big donation to Vikings' social justice committee

The committee works on issues such as criminal justice reform, education and voter registration.

Meghan Roth Go Fund Me
Minnesota Life

Accomplished MN runner goes into cardiac arrest during Boston Marathon

Other racers jumped in to give the 34-year-old mother CPR, saving her life.

Flickr - Winston Smith memorial uptown June 4 - Chad Davis
MN News

Review reveals body cam video from aftermath of Winston Smith shooting

While no video of shooting exists, an officer captured some video immediately afterward.

classroom mask
MN News

Parents object to Minneapolis Schools' 14-day COVID exposure quarantines

Other Twin Cities school districts do not have quarantine protocols quite as strict as in Minneapolis.

Pixabay - police lights, tape
MN News

Good Samaritan has car stolen while tending to man stabbed in neck

The thief then ran into the good Samaritan while driving off.

Screen Shot 2021-10-13 at 3.17.46 PM
Minnesota Life

Minnesota family learns their baby has extremely rare, fatal disease

The baby's mother is hoping to provide her son with the best life possible.

unsplash - water close-up
MN Weird

Sheriff: Human jaw bone found near Staples is 'ancient,' not recent

It was one of four bones found by a group of people over the summer.

Fargo sex offender grinder - north dakota site
MN News

Police: Armed sex offender wanders into 2 Fargo homes

Nobody was injured and the man was eventually located via a GPS ankle monitor.

Xcel Energy Center
MN Wild

Wild season opener Friday night isn't on regular TV

Friday's game is one of five games that will be streamed this season.

polar bear como zoo
Minnesota Life

Young polar bear joining the celebration at Como Zoo

The bear is part of a new Burr on Fur program that will help wild polar bears.

Gaffigan-foxworthy-side-by-side
TV, Movies and The Arts

Jim Gaffigan, Jeff Foxworthy recording MN shows for Netflix

The streaming giant will film their upcoming performances for future stand-up specials.

Giant Beaver fossil
Minnesota Life

Minnesotans vote for giant beaver to become official state fossil

The Science Museum held a vote, which the extinct, 200-pound beaver won.

Related

Eric Kendricks
MN Vikings

Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr rip NFL's statement on social justice

The Vikings are also taking suggestions to help solve the issue.

Everson Griffen
MN Vikings

Ex-Viking Everson Griffin slams Kirk Cousins, apologizes

The former Vikings star is seemingly campaigning to re-join the Vikings.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Offseason preview: What will the Vikings do with Kirk Cousins?

Will the Vikings extend Cousins or put an eye to the future?

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins implodes to send Vikings to 0-2

Cousins threw three interceptions in a 28-11 loss to the Colts.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins is playing at an MVP level for the Vikings

KIRK COUSINS IS PLAYING AT THE SAME LEVEL AS PATRICK MAHOMES!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins misspells 'Eagan' in Verizon ad on Twitter

Eagan is the home of the Vikings' training facility, TCO Performance Center.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins talks new contract, Stefon Diggs and more

"We’re going to do all we can to deliver a championship."

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

NFL insider adds steam to trade speculation involving Cousins, Watson

NBC Sports' Peter King has a three-team proposal that would send Watson to Minnesota.