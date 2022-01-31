Kirk Cousins replaces Aaron Rodgers in the Pro Bowl

After throwing for 33 touchdowns and finishing tied for fourth in the NFL with Russell Wilson with a 103.1 QB rating, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been named to the Pro Bowl.

Cousins didn't get in based on the original process, but he was added Monday as a replacement for Aaron Rodgers, who is skipping the Pro Bowl to deal with an injury.

Cousins threw just seven interceptions all season, though five of his picks came in the final six games when the Vikings were ultimately eliminated from playoff contention.

This marks the third Pro Bowl appearance for Cousins and second since joining the Vikings in 2018.