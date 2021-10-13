Cousins screamed 'You like that?' three times in Zimmer's face

There is now video evidence to confirm that Kirk Cousins screamed "You like that?!" in Mike Zimmer's face after the Vikings beat the Lions on a walk-off field goal Sunday in Minneapolis.

Not only did Cousins scream his trademark phrase once, he barked it three times in Zimmer's face, which is maybe the reason the old ball coach pushed Cousins away during the odd exchange. Cousins was mic'd up. See the video evidence for yourself.

"It's all good," Zimmer said of the moment, noting that Cousins was just excited that the Vikings won the game after crapping away a 16-6 lead late in the fourth quarter.

Cousins has been a clutch performer this season, routinely leading the Vikings down the field to give them chances to tie or win the game, only to watch Dalvin Cook fumble the game away in Cincinnati and Greg Joseph miss a 37-yard field goal in Arizona.

But on Sunday he and Adam Thielen connected on two big throws to give Joseph a chance to win it from 54 yards and the kicker didn't miss.

Cousins and the Vikings have a critical game Sunday at Carolina. Win and they're 3-3 at the bye week with the Cowboys awaiting on Halloween night. Lose and they're 2-4 and staring down one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NFL, including the post-bye gauntlet of the Cowboys, Ravens, Chargers and Packers.

Watch Matthew Coller and Sam Ekstrom, of Purple Insider, discuss the Lions game and look ahead to the Panthers.