Kirk Cousins surprises Viking fan van on Minnesota highway

Kirk Cousins via Facebook

With Kirk Cousins throwing it downfield, the Minnesota Vikings picked up a victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But after the game, Cousins' aggressiveness pulled into the fast lane.

In a post on his Facebook reel, Cousins spotted a van decked out in Vikings colors. At that moment, Cousins pulled an audible and sped forward to say hello, honking his horn and giving the van a thumbs up.

Cousins threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday and had a big part in a massive day for Justin Jefferson. With performances like that, Cousins could be a regular in the fast lane and help Minnesota make a playoff run.