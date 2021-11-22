Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Kirk Cousins surprises Viking fan van on Minnesota highway

Cousins's new aggressiveness has pulled into the fast lane.
Kirk Cousins

With Kirk Cousins throwing it downfield, the Minnesota Vikings picked up a victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But after the game, Cousins' aggressiveness pulled into the fast lane.

In a post on his Facebook reel, Cousins spotted a van decked out in Vikings colors. At that moment, Cousins pulled an audible and sped forward to say hello, honking his horn and giving the van a thumbs up.

Cousins threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday and had a big part in a massive day for Justin Jefferson. With performances like that, Cousins could be a regular in the fast lane and help Minnesota make a playoff run.

