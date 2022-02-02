Now-former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is joining the Denver Broncos.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Kubiak has been hired by the Broncos to be their new quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

Kubiak will work under new head coach (former Packers offensive coordinator) Nathaniel Hackett and general manager George Paton, who worked for years as the assistant general manager in Minnesota.

Kubiak had just one year as the Vikings' offensive coordinator, having previously been the quarterbacks coach in Minnesota in 2019-20. Minnesota's offense finished 14th in points and 12th in total yards, while finishing dead last in most three-and-out drives and 26th in third-down percentage.

As would be expected, whoever Minnesota hires as its next head coach will also be bringing in a new assistant coaching staff, so more changes are likely with the Vikings.