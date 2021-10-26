October 26, 2021
Lakeville football player diagnosed with cancer week before playoffs
Publish date:

Lakeville football player diagnosed with cancer week before playoffs

The tenth-grader was diagnosed with a form of cancer most commonly found in people aged 65 and older.
Author:

CaringBridge

When the Lakeville South Cougars face the Hopkins Royals in the high school football playoffs on Friday night, expect to see plenty of fans dressed in orange to support a player who has been diagnosed with cancer. 

Parker Eisinger, a sophomore at Lakeville South, was recently diagnosed with what his family says is an "aggressive" form of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). Leukemia is represented by the color orange, which is why Eisinger's family and friends are asking everyone attending Friday night's game to wear orange. 

Friday's game is at Lakeville South High School, where the undefeated, No. 1-ranked Cougars host Hopkins at 7 p.m. Lakeville South is 8-0 and has steamrolled everyone, including crushing Hopkins 50-0 last week. It'll likely be a big crowd, and Eisinger's supporters hope everyone turns the bleachers into a sea of orange. 

unnamed (2)

Eisinger had been feeling unwell for a couple weeks before his mother took him to urgent care on Oct. 18. That visit to the doctor led to more visits, ultimately ending with the cancer diagnosis on Oct. 21. He was also diagnosed with mono. 

"At this point he has now had a port put in and started his first round of chemo. He may be hospitalized during treatment for possibly 2-6 months. He is only allowed two visitors per day. He most likely may need a bone marrow transfer," Kate Peterson, Eisinger's aunt, wrote in his CaringBridge journal

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

A GoFundMe for Eisinger's family has been created with a goal of raising $50,000 to help pay for medical expenses. You can donate here

"Battling Cancer can be unpredictable and their needs may change at a moments notice. Having this fund to draw from can reassure that finances will not have to be a concern at any point along this journey. If you also would like to help Parker and his clan, I encourage you to donate here," the GoFundMe says. 

According to Mayo Clinic, acute myeloid leukemia is most common in people aged 65 and older. Only about 500 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with AML annually, according to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 

Next Up

parker eisinger
MN Sports

Lakeville football player diagnosed with cancer week before playoffs

The tenth-grader was diagnosed with a form of cancer most commonly found in people aged 65 and older.

University of Minnesota peeping tom suspect
MN News

Someone keeps trying to film showering women at U of M

The university has received three reports in the past two weeks.

john Fluevog shoes 1
MN Shopping

John Fluevog Shoes closes its Uptown Minneapolis store

The brand could return to the Twin Cities one day.

Screen Shot 2021-05-23 at 9.08.48 AM
MN News

Former University of St. Thomas football player guilty of raping student

The rape happened in a campus dorm room in 2018.

sidecar drink
MN Food & Drink

Sidecar — Town Hall's new cocktail lounge — is officially open in Minneapolis

It's the fifth Town Hall location, but the first to focus on cocktails.

Screen Shot 2019-07-18 at 9.10.30 AM
MN News

Here's where DFLers stand on Minneapolis' public safety ballot question

The question would create a Department of Public Safety and remove some requirements.

Arthur Kollie
MN News

Man pleads guilty to brutal murder of 14-year-old girl in Fargo

The 14-year-old girl was the victim of a random attack outside a Fargo strip mall.

Minneapolis Mayoral Candidates 2021 - jacob frey sheila nezhad kate knuth
MN News

Here's who has endorsed the frontrunners for Minneapolis mayor

Politicians and community groups are voicing their opinions.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 26

The latest data for the pandemic in Minnesota.

target
MN Shopping

Target touts new app, ordering features ahead of holidays

Here's how the retailer plans on making things "easy" for customers.

Jeanelle Foster
MN Coronavirus

St. Paul school board chair briefly hospitalized with COVID-19

She is now at home recovering.

Anya Magnuson
MN Health

Woman in critical condition after driver hit her in Minneapolis

She's been unresponsive, but recently gave a thumbs up to her family.

Related

Jordana Green
MN Music and Radio

WCCO Radio's Jordana Green diagnosed with leukemia

"I got this," Green wrote on her Facebook page.

Casey O'Brien
MN Gophers

Gophers' Casey O'Brien, 5-time cancer survivor, retires from football

He has dealt with multiple bouts with a form of bone cancer since he was 13.

Rikki Wold
Minnesota Life

Family 'holding up the best we can' after 4 cancer diagnoses

Four cancer diagnoses in a month and a recent death of a loved one.

Amsoil Arena, UMD Bulldogs
MN Sports

UMD hockey recruit Will Francis diagnosed with leukemia

The former Centennial standout has started chemotherapy.

high school football
MN Sports

Here are all of the MN football section championships this week

112 teams will be trimmed to 56 this week.

Screen Shot 2019-10-19 at 7.44.47 PM
MN Gophers

Gophers rally for cancer research ahead of border battle

Two prominent Gopher names are leading the effort.

Screen Shot 2019-09-24 at 6.35.24 AM
MN News

Charges: Ex-Lakeville football coach accessed rival coach's email

Tyler Krebs resigned from Lakeville South football in September.

MN Sports

Lakeville North, SMB, Caledonia, Spring Grove win football championships

It's back-to-back titles for Spring Grove, and four straight for Caledonia.