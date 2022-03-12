Last-place Magic snap Timberwolves' winning streak

The Minnesota Timberwolves came into Friday night riding their longest winning streak since 2004. The Orlando Magic came into the game with the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

On paper, this matchup looked like a laugher. But the Magic got the upper hand, snapping Minnesota's six-game winning streak with a 118-110 victory.

The Timberwolves established themselves as the superior team early thanks to some poster jams from Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns attacked in the first quarter, using a pump fake at the top of the key on Wendell Carter Jr. to make his way to the rim.

Later in the game, Towns struck again. Coming off the feed from D'Angelo Russell. Towns leaped over Magic center Mo Bamba to return to the highlight reel.

With 21 points and 13 rebounds, Towns had a strong night. But that couldn't be said for the Timberwolves' defense. Orlando shot 46 percent on the night and attacked the rim for 25 free-throw attempts.

Minnesota especially struggled in the paint where Carter Jr. and Bamba combined for 47 points. With Mo Wagner adding 17 points off the bench, the Magic erased an early 18-point lead and took control of the game in the fourth quarter.

Although a Jaden McDaniels slam made it a 109-108 game with 3:13 to go, the Magic used a 10-2 run highlighted by an alley-oop slam from Wendell Carter to close the game out.

The loss stings for the Timberwolves (38-30), who will look to start a new streak on Sunday night when they host Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.