Lauren Jensen hits go-ahead 3-pointer to stun Iowa in NCAA Tournament

The state of Minnesota has been prominent in this year's NCAA Tournament. But on Sunday, former Lakeville North standout Lauren Jensen hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to help the Creighton Blue Jays upset the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The tenth-seeded Blue Jays trailed the second-seeded Hawkeyes 62-60 with 31 seconds to go in the game. With time winding down, Jensen received a pass from Tatum Rembao and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with just over 15 seconds to play.

But this wasn't just any clutch shot. Jensen spent her freshman year at Iowa and transferred to Creighton this offseason. With 19 points in the game, Jensen not only gave the Blue Jays the lead, but she also got revenge in front of a standing-room-only crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

With former Farmington standout Molly Mogensen on the floor, the Blue Jays were able to get a stop at the horn and come away with the shocking upset.

Jensen is just one of many Minnesotans making an impact during March Madness. On Saturday, Chet Holmgren led top-seeded Gonzaga to the Sweet 16 and Paige Bueckers scored 12 points in UConn's first-round victory over Mercer.

With this year's women's Final Four in Minneapolis, it's possible that there are many more "One of Us" moments to come.