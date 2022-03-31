Skip to main content
Leading scorer Sara Scalia is leaving the Gophers

Lindsay Whalen will have to replace Minnesota's leading scorer and best 3-point shooter.

Credit: University of Minnesota

Despite one of the most heralded recruiting classes in the country joining the Gopher women's basketball program next season, head coach Lindsay Whalen will have to find ways to win without leading scorer Sara Scalia. 

Scalia, the 5-foot-10 guard from Stillwater who led the team with 17.9 points per game this season, has entered her name into the NCAA transfer portal. Her father told the Star Tribune that Scalia has a good relationship with Whalen, but is seeking an opportunity to win at a higher level. 

"These past three years have been a dream come true to be able to represent my home state," Scalia announced Thursday. "After long though, consideration, and prayers with my family, I have decided it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal for my remaining years of eligibility."

"Yesterday morning I met with Sara and she told me her intentions of entering the transfer portal. I thanked her for her contributions to the women's basketball team and wished her well moving forward," Whalen said in a statement.  

Scalia joins Jasmine Powell, Kadi Sissoko, Erin Hedman and Klarke Sconiers in the transfer portal. Powell has since committed to Tennessee. 

Scalia, who started 78 of 80 games since her freshman season in 2019-20, has two years of eligibility remaining. 

She ranked 8th in the Big Ten in scoring this season and her 111 made 3-pointers was second in the conference, trailing only Ohio State's Taylor Mikesell (117). 

Sara Scalie

MN Gophers

