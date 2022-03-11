Lindsay Whalen signs contract extension with Gophers

Lindsay Whalen and the University of Minnesota have agreed to a contract extension that will keep the Minnesota native in place as the women's basketball head coach through the 2025 season.

The U of M announced the agreement Friday, noting that it was approved at Friday's Board of Regents meeting.

Minnesota finished this season – Whalen's fourth as head coach – with a 14-17 record, including a 7-11 mark in the Big Ten. They lost in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament to Northwestern, 65-60.

Whalen's third season as head coach was marred by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Gophers finishing 8-13 overall. The 2019-20 team started 11-1 only to finished 16-15 overall. Her first season was her best so far, as that team finished 20-10 and won 9 games in Big Ten play.

Next season's hopes will be even higher as the Gophers have four incoming recruits from around the Twin Cities who are all McDonald's All-American nominees, including Nia Holloway of Eden Prairie, Chaska's Mallory Heyer, Wayzata's Mara Braun and Amaya Battle of Hopkins.

Braun is ranked by ESPN as the No. 28 senior recruit in the nation; Battle is ranked No. 39; Heyer is No. 55; and Holloway, who is not a top 100 ESPN recruit, is among the best in Minnesota.

ESPN has ranked Minnesota's 2022 recruiting class 10th-best in the nation.