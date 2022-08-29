Lindy Lund, mother of Lindsey Vonn, dies after battle with ALS

Skip to main content
Lindy Lund, mother of Lindsey Vonn, dies a year after being diagnosed with ALS

Lindsey said her mom was "a shining light that will never fade."

Lindsey Vonn's mother, Lindy Anne Lund, has died a year after being diagnosed with ALS. 

The St. Paul-born, Burnsville-raised skiing superstar posted the announcement on Instagram Saturday.

"She was a shining light that will never fade and I will forever be inspired by her," Lindsey wrote.

Lund was diagnosed exactly a year prior to her death with the disease. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a neurodegenerative disease with no cure that destroys nerve cells.

According to the ALS Association, when the motor neurons are destroyed, the brain can no longer initiate and control muscle movement, which can lead to people losing the ability to speak, eat, move and breathe.

The Olympic gold-winning skier said on Instagram she was "incredibly grateful for the time she spent with her since the diagnosis and to be there by her side at her passing."

Vonn also mentioned a memoir from her book, Rise, that thanked her mother for everything she has experienced and accomplished in life, including her early days skiing at Buck Hill in Burnsville.

"She is my inspiration not because of what she did for my skiing career, but how her perpetual positivity shaped me into the person I am on, and most importantly, off the slopes. Every adversity I have faced, I found perspective and inspiration from her. Throughout the many hardships in her life, they only made her stronger, kinder and more humble. That type of grit is what shaped me since I was a child; whether I knew it or not, I know it now," Lindsey said.

Donations to ALS Research in Lund's name are being encouraged through a GoFundMe page. As of Monday afternoon, over $19,000 has been donated towards the $25,000 goal.

In an earlier Instagram post from Vonn, she talked about the strength her mother has shown throughout her life.

"Since having a stroke while giving birth to me, my Mom has been the picture of strength and more specifically, resilience," Vonn said.. "She has always given me the will to keep fighting back whenever I had an injury or obstacle in skiing and in life. Now she is exuding that resilience more than ever before."

The disease currently does not have a cure. However, the Federal Drug Administration is currently reviewing a drug, AMX0035, for the treatment of ALS.

According to the ALS Association, symptoms can begin in the muscles that control speech and swallowing or in the hands, arms, legs or feet. Not everyone with ALS experience the same symptoms or the same sequences or patterns or progressions, but progressive muscle weakness and paralysis are universally experienced.

To learn more about ALS, click here.

