Lockout over: MLB, players union reach deal to kickstart 2022 season

Exhale, anxious Twins fans. Baseball is coming back.

Major League Baseball and the players union agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement Thursday afternoon, ending the monthslong lockout — and promising a full 162-game season to boot.

Opening Day is expected to be April 7, according to USA Today's Gabe Lacques, one week later than originally scheduled.

Jeff Passan, among the first to break new of the agreement, said players should be able to starting reporting Friday, with free agency beginning as soon as Thursday evening.

What's in the deal? Two immediate changes will be adoption of a universal designated hitter for both the AL and NL, as well as an expanded 12-team postseason, Yahoo Sports says.

The agreement also opens the door for some rules changes beginning with the 2023 season, including a pitch clock, larger base sizes and even prohibitions on certain defensive shifts.

More MLB and Twins news is certain to pop up in the hours ahead. So keep checking Bring Me The News for the latest developments — such as big free agent signings or trades.

