Mike Randolph hired as head coach at St. Thomas Academy

Skip to main content
Longtime Duluth East coach Mike Randolph named head coach at St. Thomas Academy

Longtime Duluth East coach Mike Randolph named head coach at St. Thomas Academy

Randolph takes over one of the state's top hockey programs.

Credit: STA Hockey

Randolph takes over one of the state's top hockey programs.

Almost a year since suddenly announcing his resignation after 32 years leading the Duluth East varsity hockey team, Mike Randolph is back in the prep hockey mix as the new head coach at St. Thomas Academy. 

The Mendota Heights-based private school named Randolph its head coach on Tuesday. 

“We are very excited to have Coach Randolph as our next head coach,” said Reed Hornung, activities and athletic director at Saint Thomas Academy. “With 34 years of successful head coaching, he will bring fantastic experience to our program. I look forward to working with him to build men of character both on and off the ice."

Randolph stepped down at Duluth East on June 4, 2021. He made his shocking announcement from the Duluth Heritage Center, where he read a prepared speech and didn't take questions. His message focused primarily on the positives from his more than three decades coaching, but he didn't mince words when discussing the behavior of parents. 

"Sadly, there are those who try to ruin it for others. We all know what's going on here. Coaches across the state are being run out by parental pressure," he said. "This is getting tiresome, but the number of supportive parents always far outweighed the others," said Randolph.

Randolph noted the resignations of Dave Aus and Janne Kivilhalme at Brainerd and Lakeville South, respectively, earlier in 2021. 

"Up until recently, it's been rewarding and fun. But when negatives start to outweigh the positives, it gets to be exhausting and no longer worth the time I put into it," he continued. "I've given my all, each and every year. But without administrative support it's a losing battle that is tiring and takes the joy out of it."

Randolph coached Duluth East from 1988-2003, and again from 2004-2021, leading the Greyhounds to 18 state tournament appearances, including Class AA championships in 1995 and 1998. Duluth East also lost in the championship game six times under Randolph. 

His 658 career wins rank third in Minnesota high school history.

Before his three-plus decades at Duluth East, Randolph coached at Duluth Cathedral, Duluth Denfeld, the University of Minnesota Duluth and the College of St. Scholastica. 

Next Up

Mike Randolph
MN Sports

Mike Randolph hired as head coach at St. Thomas Academy

Randolph takes over one of the state's top hockey programs.

railway-tracks-3703349_1280
MN News

MN Senate blocks plan for high-speed rail between Twin Cities-Duluth

The Northern Lights Express project would have provided rail service between Minneapolis and Duluth, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 3

Hospitalizations have risen back above 300 for the first time mid-March.

boat, boating, lake
MN News

5 people rescued after boat flips over near Spicer, MN

Three teenage boys were taken to a nearby hospital due to signs of hypothermia.

minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension - bca
MN News

BCA identifies officers who fatally shot Fergus Falls man near Bowlus

A Minnesota State Trooper and an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Deputy fired the shots.

George Larson
MN Sports

Cambridge-Isanti pays tribute to 'one of the greats' George Larson

The longtime coach, teacher and athletic director is a Minnesota football icon.

pixabay - us supreme court
MN News

'Not on my watch,' Walz says as leaked opinion suggests end of Roe v. Wade

Politico is reporting that federal abortion protections are set to be repealed.

training camp
MN Sports

Vikings, Minneapolis schools team up to launch girls flag football league

The team is pledging $75,000 to create a middle school league this year and future years to come.

Bald Eagle - HPAI
MN News

New data highlights rising toll of avian flu on Minnesota's raptors

Over 30 great horned owls have succumbed to the virus.

Black Sheep
MN Food & Drink

Black Sheep Pizza closes in downtown St. Paul

A poem entitled "Covid, bike lanes and shortages, oh my!" announced the closure.

Drivers sdie truck
MN News

Police: Suspected drunk driver's fiery crash shears off half of pickup

Authorities stated the rear of the truck "almost was completely sheared off."

pexels-monstera-6289065
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise: What stocks to look for during inflation

The Federal Reserve says inflation will be with us for 3-years

Related

Mike Randolph
MN News

Duluth East hockey coach Mike Randolph suddenly resigns

His 658 career wins ranks third in Minnesota high school history.

Mike Randolph
MN News

Duluth coach resigns, cites 'parental pressure' and no 'administrative support'

Mike Randolph's historic career at Duluth East ended abruptly this week.

Khalid El-Amin
MN Sports

Reports: Khalid El-Amin to become head basketball coach at STA

He'll reportedly coach the team he beat with a buzzer-beater in the 1996 state playoffs.

Screen Shot 2022-02-12 at 8.38.31 AM
MN Sports

After in-game attack, Duluth schools to set 'sportsmanship expectations'

There will be a list of specific consequences for unsportsmanlike conduct, the district said.

Screen Shot 2022-02-12 at 8.38.31 AM
MN Sports

Video shows violent attack during MN high school hockey game

The player was lying motionless on the ice after the violent attack.

Jalen Suggs
MN Sports

Is Minnehaha Academy star Jalen Suggs headed to Gonzaga?

Suggs is one of top basketball recruits in the Class of 2020.

47059274_1876160285772457_2995973412490313728_n
MN News

St. Thomas Academy's headmaster resigns suddenly

It's not clear why Matthew Mohs left the Catholic boys' military school.

Steve Walsh
MN Sports

Cretin-Derham Hall hires former NFL QB, Heisman finalist as head coach

He's one of the most decorated quarterbacks to ever come from Minnesota.