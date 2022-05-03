Mike Randolph hired as head coach at St. Thomas Academy

Almost a year since suddenly announcing his resignation after 32 years leading the Duluth East varsity hockey team, Mike Randolph is back in the prep hockey mix as the new head coach at St. Thomas Academy.

The Mendota Heights-based private school named Randolph its head coach on Tuesday.

“We are very excited to have Coach Randolph as our next head coach,” said Reed Hornung, activities and athletic director at Saint Thomas Academy. “With 34 years of successful head coaching, he will bring fantastic experience to our program. I look forward to working with him to build men of character both on and off the ice."



Randolph stepped down at Duluth East on June 4, 2021. He made his shocking announcement from the Duluth Heritage Center, where he read a prepared speech and didn't take questions. His message focused primarily on the positives from his more than three decades coaching, but he didn't mince words when discussing the behavior of parents.

"Sadly, there are those who try to ruin it for others. We all know what's going on here. Coaches across the state are being run out by parental pressure," he said. "This is getting tiresome, but the number of supportive parents always far outweighed the others," said Randolph.

Randolph noted the resignations of Dave Aus and Janne Kivilhalme at Brainerd and Lakeville South, respectively, earlier in 2021.

"Up until recently, it's been rewarding and fun. But when negatives start to outweigh the positives, it gets to be exhausting and no longer worth the time I put into it," he continued. "I've given my all, each and every year. But without administrative support it's a losing battle that is tiring and takes the joy out of it."

Randolph coached Duluth East from 1988-2003, and again from 2004-2021, leading the Greyhounds to 18 state tournament appearances, including Class AA championships in 1995 and 1998. Duluth East also lost in the championship game six times under Randolph.

His 658 career wins rank third in Minnesota high school history.

Before his three-plus decades at Duluth East, Randolph coached at Duluth Cathedral, Duluth Denfeld, the University of Minnesota Duluth and the College of St. Scholastica.