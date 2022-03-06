Skip to main content
Malik Beasley breaks Wolves 3-point record, gets ejected in win over Blazers

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

When the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night, they got the full Malik Beasley experience.

Beasley had an eventful night, breaking the single season record for 3-pointers before getting tossed for throwing a headbutt in the Timberwolves' 135-121 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Beasley entered the night one 3-pointer away from Kevin Love's record of 190 treys during the 2014 season. The Timberwolves guard didn't leave much suspense as he knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter to set a new franchise record.

The early flurry helped Beasley put up 16 points on the night including four 3-pointers. But his night ended early when he got tangled up with Portland forward Devin Eubanks in the third quarter. Beasley was ejected after he appeared to throw a head butt in the aftermath of the play.

Beasley's ejection left the Timberwolves shorthanded as they entered the night without Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards. With Taurean Prince leaving the game with back spasms after halftime, Minnesota would need some help to pick up the win.

But Karl-Anthony Towns wouldn't let the upset happen. The Timberwolves' center put up 36 points and 15 rebounds including a coast-to-coast buzzer-beater to send Minnesota into halftime down 64-63.

The Timberwolves also got a big night from D'Angelo Russell, who posted 14 points and 15 assists to help lead Minnesota to 46 points in the third quarter.

With all five starters scoring in double-figures, the Timberwolves enjoyed another great night on the offensive end and improved to 12-4 in their last 16 games.

The Timberwolves (36-29) will look to enjoy the same success when they host the Trail Blazers on Monday night.

